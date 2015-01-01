पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब में रावत,कहा-:पंजाब में प्रधान बदलने के आसार नहीं, किसानी मसले होंगे चुनावी मुद्दा, बिहार के परिणामों का पंजाब में नहीं पड़ेगा असर

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
पंजाब कांग्रेस के प्रभारी एवं उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत ने कहा कि फिलहाल प्रदेश कांग्रेस का प्रधान बदलने के कोई आसार नहीं हैं। पार्टी अपनी जरूरत के हिसाब से समय-समय पर निर्णय लेती है, लेकिन अभी कोई योजना नहीं है।

किसानों के मसले और केंद्र सरकार की गलत नीतियों को ही कांग्रेस 2022 के विधानसभा चुनाव का मुद्दा बनाएगी और किसानों के हक में पार्टी लड़ती रहेगी। उन्होंने जालंधर के कांग्रेस भवन में वर्करों की मीटिंग के बाद ये बातें कहीं।

उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार का परिणाम अप्रत्याशित है, लेकिन तेजस्वी के रूप में बिहार में लालू का विकल्प मिल गया। जो सरकार चला भी सकते हैं या किसी सरकार को हिला देने की ताकत रखता है।

बिहार चुनाव में ऐसे परिणाम की उम्मीद नहीं थी, लेकिन समझ में आ रहा है कि बीच चुनाव में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने पाकिस्तान और राष्ट्रवाद का मसला उठाकर किस प्रकार से वोट का ध्रुवीकरण कर फेरबदल कर दिया। बिहार चुनाव का पंजाब की सियासत पर असर नहीं पड़ेगा, क्योंकि दोनों राज्य के मसले अलग-अलग हैं। इस मौके सांसद चौधरी संतोख सिंह भी मौजूद थे।

