सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग:ये नजदीकियां खतरनाक हो सकती हैं, मिड-डे-मील बांटते समय सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का नहीं रख जा रहा ख्याल

जालंधर3 घंटे पहले
  • स्कूलों को खोलने से पहले न स्थिति का जायजा लिया, न इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर बढ़ाने के लिए उचित कदम उठाए

पंजाब स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा सरकार के आदेश के बाद राज्यभर के प्री-प्राइमरी से लेकर 12वीं क्लास तक के स्कूल खोल दिए गए हैं, लेकिन स्कूलों में सुरक्षा प्रबंध पूरे नहीं किए गए हैं। सरकार की तरफ से स्कूल खोलने से पहले न ही सरकारी स्कूलों की स्थिति का जायजा लिया गया और न ही इंस्फ्रास्चर बढ़ाने के लिए कोई खास फंड जारी किया गया है। स्कूलों में बच्चों की गिनती तो बढ़ी है, लेकिन इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर नहीं बढ़ाया गया है।सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेनटेन करने के आदेश तो दिए गए हैं, लेकिन इतने कम इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर में वो कैसे नियमों का पालन करें, इस बारे में न कोई आदेश दिए गए और न किसी तरह का फंड।

यही नहीं स्कूलों में सैनिटाइजर और साबुन इत्यादि के लिए भी कोई खास फंड जारी नहीं हुआ है। स्कूलों की तरफ से अपने स्तर पर फंड जुटाकर सामान खरीदा गया है। स्कूल खुलने के इतने दिनों बाद हॉल ही में सरकार ने कोरोना जागरूकता के लिए प्रति स्कूल महज 3000 का फंड जारी किया है। डीईओ (प्राइमरी) रामपाल का कहना है कि हम कोरोना से लड़ाई के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है। टीचर्स अपनी तरफ से हरसंभव प्रयास कर रहे है। सरकार के आदेश अनुसार सभी स्कूलों को नियमों का पालन करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। सभी जरूरी कदम उठाएं जाएंगे।

मिड-डे-मील वर्कर हाथों में ग्लव्स नहीं पहन रहीं -सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूलों में मिड डे मील के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों की अनदेखी की जा रही है। इस दौरान कई स्कूल प्रबंधकों द्वारा न तो कोरोना नियमों का पालन किया गया और न बच्चों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग से बैठाकर खाना खिलाया गया। स्कूल में बच्चों को मिड-डे-मील देते समय मिड डे मील वर्करों ने हाथ में न ग्लव्स पहने थे और न मास्क। ये हाल तब है जब हाल ही में लोहियां में एक सरकारी टीचर और नवांशहर में सरकारी हाई स्कूल में 14 बच्चे और 3 अध्यापक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है।

इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर की कमी...बेंचों की संख्या कम -स्कूल खुलने के बाद काफी संख्या में बच्चे स्कूल आ रहे है। सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल लाडोवाली रोड में आज 80 % हाजिरी रही। स्कूल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए क्लास में एक्स्ट्रा चेयर लगाकर बच्चों को बिठाया जा रहा है। सरकारी मॉडल स्कूल सह शिक्षा स्कूल अजीत नगर में एक बेंच पर दो और तीन बच्चे बैठे नजर आएं। टीचर्स का कहना है कि इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर की कमी तो है लेकिन बच्चों को पढ़ाना है। सरकारी स्कूल संतोखपुरा में क्लास में टाइलें लगाने के कारण बच्चों को बाहर धूप में बैठकर पढ़ाया जा रहा है। कई स्कूलों ने विभाग को इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर बढ़ाने के लिए लिखा है।

