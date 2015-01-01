पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • This Time Pooja With Social Distancing, 15 Ghats Built For Worship In The City Including Sri Devi Talab Temple, Beant Singh Park

जय छठ मैया:इस बार पूजा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग से, श्री देवी तालाब मंदिर, बेअंत सिंह पार्क समेत शहर में पूजा के लिए बनाए 15 घाट

जालंधर23 मिनट पहले
छठ पूजा को लेकर जिले में श्रद्धा व उत्साह है। मंदिरों और बनाए गए घाटों के आसपास झूले आदि लग चुके हैं और पूरी तरह मेले का अहसास होने लगा है। फोकल पॉइंट के पास स्थित बेअंत सिंह पार्क में इस बार कच्चा और पक्का घाट तैयार हैं। पूजा स्थल पर व्रतियों के लिए मार्किंग की गई है ताकि वे कम से कम पांच-पांच फीट दूरी से पूजा कर सकें। बेअंत सिंह पार्क कमेटी के सदस्यों ने बताया कि श्रद्धालुओं के लिए हैंड सैनिटाइजर और मास्क का प्रबंध किया गया है।

