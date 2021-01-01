पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Three Arrested In Robbery Case In Gas Agency, Arms Recovered, Rape Case On One Accused, Did Not Return When He Came On Leave

केस:गैस एजेंसी में लूट के मामले में तीन गिरफ्तार, हथियार बरामद,एक आरोपी पर रेप केस भी, छुट्टी पर आया तो वापस नहीं गया

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
काला बकरा एरिया में पड़ती प्रीतम गैस एजेंसी से 55 हजार रुपए लूटने के मामले में पुलिस ने 3 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी भोगपुर के बुट्टरां गांव के रहने वाले प्रदीप सिंह उर्फ काका, होशियारपुर टांडा के रहने वाले जयपाल सिंह और शिवचरणजीत उर्फ बाहमण से पुलिस ने दो तेजधार हथियार 40 हजार रुपए कैश और बाइक (पीबी 08ईजे 9464) बरामद की है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश करके दो दिन के

पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया है।गैस एजेंसी के मालिक गुलबहार ने कहा कि सुबह 10 बजे गैस एजेंसी पर कैशियर कुलजीत सिंह और सहयोगी मौजूद थे। तभी अंदर दो नकाबपोश आ धमके और आते ही आरोपियों ने कैशियर के साथ बैठे हेल्पर जग्गा पर तेजधार हथियार से हमला कर दिया। कैशियर को एजेंसी में पड़ा सारा कैश बाहर लाने के लिए कहा। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने उसे बंधक बना लिया।

आरोपी वहां से करीब 55000 रुपए लेकर फरार हो गए। थाना भोगपुर की पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी खंगाले और सोमवार को देर शाम पर्चा दर्ज कर लिया। वीरवार को पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि आरोपी प्रदीप और जयपाल को गांव बुट्‌टरां के पास अरेस्ट किया। प्राथमिक पूछताछ में आरोपियों से पुलिस ने दो दातर, 40 हजार कैश और बाइक बरामद किया और फरार चल रहे तीसरे साथी के बारे में पूछताछ की।

आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने भोगपुर में रेड कर फरार चल रहे आरोपी शिवचरणजीत को गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपियों कोर्ट में पेश कर दो दिन के रिमांड लिया गया। वहीं आरोपी जयपाल रेप के मामले में करीब 20 साल की सजा काट रहा है। कोरोना टाइम से पहले वह छुट्‌टी काटने आया था। मगर कोरोना के कारण वह वापस नहीं गया।

