  Three Flyovers Within A Radius Of 2 Km Cause More Than 100 Accidents In A Year, 15 People Killed, Low Width Is The Major Reason

हादसों के फ्लाईओवर:2 किमी के दायरे में तीन फ्लाईओवरों पर साल में 100 से ज्यादा हादसे, 15 लोगों की मौत, कम चौड़ाई बड़ी वजह

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • लम्मा पिंड, चौगिट्टी, पठानकोट फोरलेन फ्लाईओवर्स पर खतरा

एनएचएआई ने पानीपत से लेकर अमृतसर तक कई 8 लेन फ्लाईओवर तैयार किए हैं, लेकिन पीएपी से लेकर पठानकोट चौक तक 2 किलोमीटर के दायरे में आने वाले लम्मा पिंड, चौगिट्टी और पठानकोट चौक के फ्लाईओवर 4 लेन हैं। इनपर महीने में 3 से 4 बड़े एक्सीडेंट हो रहे हैं। एक साल में करीब 100 से अधिक छोटे-बड़े हादसे हुए हैं जिनमें 15 से अधिक लोग जान गवां चुके हैं। हर साल धुंध के मौसम में एक्सीडेंट बढ़ जाते हैं। वहीं विधिपुर से लेकर परागपुर तक हाईवे पर लगी ज्यादातर एलईडी लाइट्स बंद पड़ी हैं। ये भी हादसों का कारण है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस के एसीपी हरबिंदर सिंह भल्ला ने इन फ्लाईओवर पर एक्सीडेंट का मुख्य कारण उनकी चौड़ाई को बताया है। उन्होंने एनएचएआई जालंधर, अंबाला के पीडी व दिल्ली तक को पत्र भेजा है।

एसीपी ट्रैफिक बोले- ये एनएचएआई का टेक्निकल फॉल्ट, इसे जल्द ठीक करें

8 लेन हाईवे से 4 लेन फ्लाईओवर पर चढ़ते समय खतरा
पीएपी से लेकर पठानकोट चौक तक 2 किलोमीटर के दायरे में आने वाले इन 3 फ्लाईओवर पर चढ़ते और उतरते समय ज्यादा हादसे हो रहे हैं। इसका मुख्य कारण कम चौड़ाई है। क्योंकि आठ लेन हाईवे से जब गाड़ी एकदम से फोर लेन फ्लाईओवर पर चढ़ती है तो पलटने से हादसे के खतरा बढ़ जाता है। पिछले एक हफ्ते में ऐसे ही चार एक्सीडेंट हुए हैं जिसमें एक युवक की मौत हो गई।

हाईवे पर ज्यादातर एलईडी लाइटें भी नहीं जलतीं

एनएचएआई ने फ्लाईओवर तो तैयार कर दिए हैं लेकिन विधिपुर से लेकर परागपुर तक 21 किलोमीटर के दायरे में लगी एलईडी लाइट्स कई सालों से ठीक नहीं कर पाया है। आधे से भी कम लाइटें ही जल रही हैं। जबकि बाकी बंद पड़ी है। लाइट्स न होने के कारण भी हादसे हो रहे है और लोग अपनी जान गवां रहे हैं व घायल हो रहे हैं।

आवारा पशु भी बन रहे हादसों का बड़ा कारण

एनएचएआई के कर्मचारियों के अनुसार एक साल में जालंधर-अमृतसर हाईवे पर फगवाड़ा से लेकर करतारपुर तक अबतक छोटे ौर बड़े 300 से अधिक एक्सीडेंट हुए हैं। इस हादसों में 90 के करीब लोग घायल हुए हैं जबकि 15 से अधिक लोग अपनी जान तक गवां चुके हैं। इन हादसों की बड़ी वजह गलत तरीके से रोड क्रासिंग, आवारा पशु, अवैध कट और लाइटें खराब होना है।

