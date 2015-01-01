पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड का कहर:कोरोना से 66 संक्रमित 69 साल के 2 बुजुर्गों समेत तीन ने दम तोड़ा,4 दिन में 308 पॉजिटिव, 10 की मौत

जालंधर31 मिनट पहले
सर्दियों के साथ कोरोना का संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। चार दिनों में बीमारी के चलते 10 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 308 लोग पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। मंगलवार को 66 कोरोना के नए केस आए, इसमें 19 केस बाहरी जिलों के हैं। वहीं एकता नगर और मॉडल टाउन के 69 साल के पुरुषों और संसारपुर गांव जालंधर कैंट की 57 साल की महिला ने दम तोड़ दिया।

अब तक जिलेभर में बीमारी के चलते 608 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। कोरोना संक्रमितों की गिनती 19200 तक पहुंच गई है। हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट ने अब तक 425922 लोगों के सैंपल लिए हैं, जिनमें 386884 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ चुकी है।इन इलाकों से मिले मरीजआर्य नगर, बस्ती गुजां, बसंत एवेन्यू, अर्जुन नगर, गुप्ता काॅलोनी, जीटीबी नगर, शहीद भगत सिंह काॅलोनी, देयोल नगर, निजात्म नगर, अर्बन एस्टेट, माॅडल टाउन, कमल विहार, राम नगर, गांधी नगर, लाडोवाली रोड, रामामंडी, शिव विहार, हरदेव नगर, आदमपुर, छोटी बारादरी, आबादपुरा व अन्य इलाके।

ठंड में फ्लू का बढ़ता है दायरा : डॉ. टीपी सिंह
सर्दियों में तापमान गिरने से वायरस हवा में अधिक समय तक रह सकता है। सिविल अस्पताल के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. टीपी सिंह का कहना है कि कोई भी फ्लू हो, ठंड में उसका दायरा बढ़ता ही है। इसके साथ ही वायरस बंद जगहाें में तेजी से फैलता है। सर्दियों में ज्यादातर लोग बंद जगहों में रहते हैं, यह भी एक कारण है कि सर्दियों में कोरोना का ग्राफ तेजी से बढ़ रहा है।
340 आइसोलेशन वार्ड व 12 वेंटीलेटरों का प्रबंध
डिप्टी कमिश्नर घनश्याम थोरी ने आम लोगों से खांसी, सर्दी, जुकाम या फिर बुखार आने पर तत्काल अस्पताल पहुंचकर कोरोना की जांच कराने की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि कोई घर पर ही इन बीमारियों का इलाज करता है तो बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को अधिक संक्रमित होने का डर बना रहता है। डीसी का कहना है कि किसी भी आपात स्थित से निपटने के लिए 340 आइसोलेशन वार्ड और 12 वेंटीलेटर की व्यवस्था की गई है।

