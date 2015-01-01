पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का असर:सिटी स्टेशन से आज 2 रेलगाड़ियां चलेंगी- शहीद एक्सप्रेस दोपहर 4 बजे, गोल्डन टेंपल रात 10:30 बजे रवाना होगी

जालंधर8 मिनट पहले
  • 4 में से 2 ट्रेनें रद्द, दिल्ली रूट की बसें न चलने से यात्रियों की गिनती कम हुई
  • यूपी-बिहार जाने वाले यात्री बोले- शादी में जाना था, नहीं जा पाए

किसान आंदोलन के चलते पंजाब में कई ट्रेनें रद्द की गई हैं। इसी क्रम में जालंधर से रवाना होने वाली 4 में से अब दो ट्रेनें और रद्द हो गई हैं। शुक्रवार सुबह गोल्डन टेंपल (02904) स्टेशन पर पहुंची, जिसे देर रात रवाना कर दिया गया जबकि दोपहर को शहीद एक्सप्रेस (04673) पहुंची, जिसे शनिवार रवाना किया जाएगा। फिलहाल मालगाड़ियों पर कोई रोक नहीं है।

आज शहीद एक्सप्रेस (04674) दोपहर 4 बजे और गोल्डन टेंपल (02904) रात 10:30 बजे रवाना की जाएगी। उधर, ट्रेनों के फेरे कम होने के कारण यूपी-बिहार आदि दूर प्रदेशों में जाने वाले यात्रियों को इससे काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दूसरी तरफ किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी ने कहा कि अगर केंद्र सरकार नहीं मान रही है तो अंबाला भी कोई ट्रेन नहीं आने दी जाएगी। इसकी जिम्मेदार सरकार ही होगी।

दिल्ली रूट ओ अंबाला-पानीपत तक ही जा रहीं बसें

जालंधर | कृषि कानून को लेकर किसानों के प्रदर्शन का सीधा असर परिवहन विभाग पर भी पड़ रहा है। दिल्ली में पंजाब-हरियाणा सहित अन्य राज्यों के किसानों के प्रदर्शन को लेकर पंजाब रोडवेज की बसें अभी भी दिल्ली में प्रवेश नहीं कर रही है, पंजाब की बसें अंबाला और पानीपत तक ही यात्रियों की सर्विस दे रही हैं। इससे यात्रियों की गिनती घटी है।

