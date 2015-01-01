पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्यास पिंड के पास हुआ हादसा:2 कारें डिवाइडर क्रॉस कर ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से टकराई ट्रैक्टर चालक की मौत, 2 बच्चों समेत 3 लोग घायल

जालंधर24 मिनट पहले
  • एक के पीछे चल रही थी दूसरी कार, पुलिस ने क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन साइड पर करवाकर जाम खुलवाया, वाहन जब्त

करके ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली से जा टकराईं। टक्कर लगते ही ट्रैक्टर चालक नीचे गिर गया जिसकी बाद में अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। जबकि कार सवार 2 बच्चों समेत 3 लोग घायल हो गए।

रविवार दोपहर भोगपुर की तरफ से तेज रफ्तार फोर्ड फिगो और वर्ना जालंधर की तरफ जा रही थी। एक के पीछे दूसरी कार चल रही थी। टक्कर लगते ही ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली चालक बलवीर सिंह (39) निवासी गांव ब्यास पिंड बीच सड़क गिर गया और गंभीर घायल हो गया। राहगीर उसे पहले सिविल अस्पताल काला बकरा ले गए। जहां से उसे जालंधर के निजी अस्पताल में रेफर कर दिया और वहां उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया गया।

फोर्ड में कार चालक सर्वजीत सिंह निवासी कपूरथला, उसकी बहन बाल-बाल बच गए, जबकि पत्नी और 2 बच्चे घायल हो गए। उन्हें निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया है। वर्ना कार में चालक भजन सिंह और मेजर सिंह निवासी मेवा मियाणी दसूहा का भी बचाव हो गया। सूचना मिलने पर अलावलपुर चौकी के एएसआई राजेश घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने क्षतिग्रस्त वाहनों को साइड करवाकर जाम खुलवाया। पुलिस ने वाहनों के कब्जे में लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

