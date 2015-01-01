पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पांच राह वाला पीएपी चौक:जाम से निजात ट्रैफिक लाइट्स खत्म, बिना रुके गुजर रहे वाहन, लोकल लोग सर्विस रोड इस्तेमाल करें

जालंधर23 मिनट पहले
  • ड्रोन की तस्वीर से देखिये... बदले हुए पीएपी चौक की सूरत, 30 मी. रेडियस की रोटरी तैयार, अब ग्रीनरी बढ़ाई जाएगी

पीएपी चौक में 20 साल तक ट्रैफिक लाइटों के आगे जाम लगता रहा है। 10 साल बाद पीएपी में पांच राह वाला चौक बनकर तैयार है। यहां से प्रति मिनट 720 से ज्यादा वाहनों का गुजरते हैं। हालांकि ट्रैफिक लाइट्स खत्म होने के बाद अब यहां जाम से निजात मिल चुकी है। वाहन बिना रुके गुजर रहे हैं। पीएपी में 30 मी. रेडियस की रोटरी भी बनकर तैयार है और अब ग्रीनरी बढ़ाने की तैयारी चल रही है। अब जिस यात्री ने टोल देकर लंबा सफर करना है, वह पक्के तौर पर अमृतसर या फिर लुधियाना की तरफ सफर करेगा और जिसने लोकल लेन पर रहना है, वह केवल सर्विस रोड का इस्तेमाल करेगा।

टाइमलाइन से समझें

2007 में जालंधर-पानीपत हाइवे प्रोजेक्ट मंजूर हुआ और पीएपी में पुल बनाने के लिए 2009 में पहली बार खुदाई हुई। फिर पंजाब आर्म्ड पुलिस और सेना की जमीन एक्वायर करने में अढ़ाई साल से अधिक का समय लगा।
2012 तक पुल का काम अटका था। फिर जमीन का पैसा बचाने को बीएसएफ चौक तक एलीवेटेड रोड बनाने पर भी विचार हुआ। वर्ष 2014 तक इसे लेकर मंथन चलता रहा।
2014 में मौजूदा फ्लाईओवर बनाने का रास्ता साफ हुआ लेकिन बीओटी प्रोजेक्ट की लागत बढ़ने को लेकर नेशनल हाइवे अथारिटी व प्राइवेट कंपनी के बीच कानूनी केस चला।
2018 में निर्माण शुरु हुआ व मार्च 2019 में पुल बना, लेकिन रामामंडी पुल का काम अधूरा था, इस चक्कर में पीएपी में रोटरी बनाने का काम पेंडिंग चल रहा था। पचास करोड़ से मेन सिविल स्ट्रक्चर पर खर्च हुए।

अब 5 रास्तों से ऐसे चलेगा ट्रैफिक

1. सिटी से निकलने वाला ट्रैफिक दो हिस्सों में बंटेगा। पहली लेन से अमृतसर जाने वाले यू-टर्न लेकर नए फ्लाईओवर पर चढ़ेंगे।

2. लुधियाना जाने के लिए नए बने रोटरी से घूमकर सिटी का ट्रैफिक वाया सर्विस रोड होते हुए रामामंडी पुल पर चढ़ेगा।

3. सिटी में दाखिल होने के लिए लुधियाना का ट्रैफिक रामामंडी से पहले सर्विस रोड पर उतरकर सर्विस रोड के माध्यम से पीएपी चौक पहुंचेगा।

4. सिटी में दाखिल होने के लिए अमृतसर का ट्रैफिक पीएपी में मेन गेट के सामने बने रैंप पर उतरकर नई बनी रोटरी से घूमकर प्रवेश करेगा।

5. पीएपी शूटिंग रेंज जाने के लिए पूरी रोटरी घूमकर सर्विस लेन पर उतरना होगा।

