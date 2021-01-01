पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसे में महिला की घायल:हाईवे पर कार को टक्कर मार घसीटते ले गया ट्रक,फोकल पाइंट के पास हुई घटना, महिला घायल

जालंधर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जालंधर-अमृतसर हाईवे पर गदईपुर के पास मंगलवार दोपहर ट्रक ने कार को टक्कर मार दी और थोड़ी दूर तक घसीटता ले गया। हादसे में कार सवार महिला के सिर पर चोट लगी है। सूचना मिलने पर फोकल पॉइंट चौकी पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने ट्रक को कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। लुधियाना के दिवाकर मंगलवार दोपहर कार (पीबी-65-एएस-8305) में पत्नी के साथ ब्यास से लौट रहे थे।

जालंधर-अमृतसर हाईवे पर गदईपुर नहर के पास अचानक ट्रक (पीबी-31-ए-3257) ने कार को टक्कर मार दी और कुछ दूर तक घसीटता ले गया। हादसे में कार सवार दंपति बाल-बाल बच गया, लेकिन महिला को मामूली चोटें लगी। राहगीरों की मदद से महिला को कार से बाहर निकालकर सिविल अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया। कार चालक दिवाकर ने आरोप लगाया कि ब्यास से वापस लौटते वक्त अपनी साइड जा रहे थे।

उनके बगल से ही ट्रक भी गुजर रहा था। अचानक ट्रक चालक जगतार सिंह ने बिना देखे ट्रक को उनकी साइड मोड़ दिया। इससे यह हादसा हुआ।फोकल पॉइंट चौकी पुलिस के मुलाजिमों ने कहा कि शुरुआती जांच में पता चला कि ट्रक कार के पीछे आ रहा था। उसके ब्रेक नहीं लगे, जिस वजह से कार से टकरा गया। पुलिस दंपति के बयान लेने के बाद कार्रवाई करेगी जबकि ट्रक व कार को कब्जे में ले लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser