पुलिस को बड़ी कामयाबी:गैंगस्टरों के इशारे पर नशा तस्करी करने वाले दो गिरफ्तार, दुबई ड्रग माफिया से भी जुड़े तार

जालंधर9 मिनट पहले
पकड़े गए नशा तस्करों से बरामद हथियार व हेरोइन
  • जालंधर देहात पुलिस ने पकड़े, पूछताछ में हुए अहम खुलासे
  • डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता बोले, अंतर्राष्ट्रीय साजिश, सीमा पार से भी तस्करी

पंजाब पुलिस ने जेल में बैठे गैंगस्टरों और आतंकियों के साथ जुड़े नशा तस्करी के गोरखधंधे का पर्दाफाश किया है। जिनके तार दुबई में बैठे ड्रग माफिया से भी जुड़े हुए हैं। इस मामले में जिन दो तस्करों को पकड़ा गया है, उनमें जालंधर देहात के रहने वाले जसविंदर सिंह उर्फ जस और रमेश कुमार उर्फ केसा शामिल हैं। इन दोनों को लोहियां से गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

4 किलो हेरोइन, दो पिस्टल व JK नंबर की कार बरामद

डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता ने कहा कि पकड़े गए दोनों तस्करों से 4 किलो हेरोइन, .32 बोर के दो देसी पिस्टल और 10 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा इनसे कार नंबर JK012E2277 भी बरामद की गई है। यह कार जेल में बंद गैंगस्टरों के इशारे पर श्रीनगर से पंजाब में नशा तस्करी के लिए इस्तेमाल की जाती थी। उन्होंने कहा कि इस नशा तस्करी के तार दुबई में बैठे ड्रग माफिया से जुड़े हैं, जो कश्मीर से नशा तस्करी का नेटवर्क चला रहे है और उसे पंजाब तक पहुंचाते हैं।

फिरोजपुर जेल में बंद पिंदा के इशारे पर तस्करी

उन्होंने कहा कि जालंधर रूरल पुलिस को इनपुट मिला था कि जसविंदर सिंह, रमेश कुमार और गुरसेवक सिंह इस पूरे ड्रग नेटवर्क को ऑपरेट कर रहे हैं। जिसके लिए फिरोजपुर जेल में बंद पलविंदर सिंह उर्फ पिंदा उन्हें इंस्ट्रक्शन देता है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने एसएसपी संदीप गर्ग की अगुवाई में रेड की और जसविंदर व रमेश कुमार को उनके पुराने लोहिया स्थित घर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया उनका तीसरा साथी गुरसेवक सिंह पटियाला का रहने वाला है और मौके से फरार होने में कामयाब रहा। उन्होंने कहा कि यह तस्कर जेल में बंद पलविंदर सिंह के इशारे पर श्रीनगर से पंजाब में जम्मू कश्मीर नंबर की कार में नशे की खेप लाते थे।

सीमा पार से भी आता था नशा

जांच में यह भी पता चला कि यह नशा सीमा पार से भारत के अंदर लाया जाता था और फिर इसे बाजार में बेचा जाता था। यह पैसा गैंगस्टरों और आतंकी गतिविधियों को फाइनेंस करने में इस्तेमाल किया जाता था। इस संबंध में तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ जालंधर रूरल पुलिस के लोहिया थाने में केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

डीजीपी बोले, अंतर्राष्ट्रीय साजिश व नेटवर्क

डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता ने बताया कि अभी तक की जांच में पता चला है कि यह तस्कर कश्मीर से पंजाब में नशे की तस्करी करते थे और फिर उसे आगे बेचते थे। नशा बेचकर मिले पैसे को आतंकी गतिविधियों के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाता था। उन्होंने इसके पीछे बड़ी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय साजिश और नेटवर्क का दावा किया।

