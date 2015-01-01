पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खाद को ब्लैक कर रहे डीलर:किसान आंदोलन से 200रूपया मंहगा मिल रहा यूरिया, डीएपी भी हुई महंगी

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जालंधर में 1.70 लाख हेक्टेयर में होती है गेहूं की बिजाई, अब तक 70% किसानों ने की फसल की बिजाई

(सुरिंदर सिंह)
किसान संगठन के आंदोलन का खुद किसान नुकसान भी झेल रहे हैं। खाद की सप्लाई बाधित होने के नाम पर बाजार में 270 रुपए में मिलने वाली यूरिया 450 रुपए में मिल रहा है। महंगी खाद खरीदकर 70 प्रतिशत किसानों ने गेहूं की बिजाई भी कर ली है, लेकिन किसी भी किसान ने इसकी शिकायत नहीं की। नवंबर अंत तक गेंहूं की बिजाई का काम भी खत्म हो जाएगा।

जालंधर में 1.70 लाख हेक्टेयर (4.25 लाख एकड़) में गेहूं की बिजाई की जाती है। खेती माहिरों के अनुसार प्रति एकड़ 2 बोरिया यूरिया और डीएपी की जरूरत होती है। दोआबा के किसानों का कहना है कि कुछ डीलर जिन्होंने माल को स्टॉक किया था। उन्होंने खूब कमाई की है। सरकारी रेट पर मिलने वाली खाद 150 से लेकर 200 रुपए तक मंहगी दी गई। किसानों को जरूरत थी तो उन्हें खरीदनी पड़ी। 4.25 लाख एकड़ के लिए 35 हजार टन यूरिया की जरूरत थी, लेकिन 15 हजार टन खाद ही स्टॉक थी। किसानों का कहना था कि उन्हें इस समय यूरिया की जरूरत थी तो मंहगे दाम पर ही खरीद ली।

किसान बोले- सरकार धक्का कर रही तो डीलर भी पीछे नहीं
करतारपुर के किसान जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि सरकार द्वारा खाद का रेट 266.70 पैसे निर्धारित किया गया है, लेकिन उन्होंने 450 रुपए में बोरी खरीदी है। सरकार ने तीन विधेयकों को लागू करके तो किसानों के साथ धक्का किया ही है और अब जिन डीलरों के पास माल स्टॉक है। वे मंहगे दामों पर दे रहे हैं।

1150 रुपए में मिलने वाली डीएपी की बोरी 1200 रुपए में मिल रही... किसान बलदेव सिंह ने बताया कि अभी उन्होंने गेहूं की फसल की बिजाई नहीं की, क्योंकि यूरिया मिल नहीं रहा है और अगर मिल रहा है तो तय रेट से 150 रुपए मंहगा मिल रहा है। गेहूं की फसल की बिजाई के दौरान डीएपी की जरूरत होती है वो भी 50 रुपए मंहगी कर दी गई है यानि 1150 रुपए में मिलने वाली डीएपी की बोरी अब 1200 रुपए में मिल रही है। कपूरथला के गांव मिट्‌ठा के किसान हरप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि खाद की कमी के कारण किसान नंगल, बठिंडा से मंगवा रहे हैं, जिस कारण उन्हें मंहगी खाद मिल रही है।

हरियाणा से मंगवाया यूरिया 100 रुपए मंहगा मिला... किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी के प्रधान गुरमेल सिंह और हरप्रीत सिंह कोटली ने बताया कि गेहूं की बिजाई का सीजन है। कहीं से भी यूरिया नहीं मिल रहा था तो किसान भाईयों ने मिलकर हरियाणा से 100 रुपए मंहगा यूरिया मंगवाया, लेकिन उसके बाद सरकार ने रोक लगा दी। वहीं अलग-अलग डीलरों का कहना है कि अभी तक खाद आई ही नहीं है। उनके पास केवल डीएपी ही पड़ी हुई है।

प्रति एकड़ एक बोरी यूरिया और डीएपी की जरूरत... एग्रीकल्चर अधिकारी नरेश गुलाटी ने बताया कि 4.25 लाख एकड़ में गेहूं की बिजाई होती है। जालंधर में लगभग 70 प्रतिशत बिजाई हो चुकी है। नवंबर के अंत तक बिजाई का काम पूरा हो जाएगा। खाद की शॉर्टेज जरूर है। समय रहते यूरिया न मिला तो समस्या पैदा हो सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें