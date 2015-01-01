पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयुष्मान याेजना:बाेगस बिलाें का मामला उजागर हाेने के बाद मरीजाें की वेरिफिकेशन

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कई अस्पतालों ने जमा करवाए फर्जी क्लेम, एक अस्पताल की इंपेनलमेंट रद्द, तीन के खिलाफ चल रही जांच

आयुष्मान याेजना में फर्जी क्लेम का मामला उजागर हाेने के बाद एक अस्पताल की इंपेनलमेंट रद्द हो चुकी है और तीन की जांच चल रही है। आराेप है कि इलाज किसी और बीमारी का हुआ और क्लेम किसी अन्य बीमारी के इलाज का सब्मिट किया गया। गड़बड़ी सामने आने के बाद अब मरीजों की वेरिफिकेशन की जा रही है। स्टेट टीम ने रोजाना 100 के करीब वेरिफिकेशन के लिए कहा है।

मरीजों की डिस्ट्रिक्ट आयुष्मान कोऑर्डिनेशन टीम द्वारा वेरिफिकेशन की जा रही है। लाभपात्री एक साल में 5 लाख कैशलेस इंपेनल्ड प्राइवेट और सभी सरकारी अस्पताल में इलाज करवा सकते हैं। एक साल में कई मरीजों के गलत बिल जमा करवाए गए। क्लेम कंपनी की तरफ से गठित किए गए मेडिकल बोर्ड के डॉक्टरों ने फर्जी क्लेम खारिज कर दिए। कुछ प्राइवेट अस्पतालों ने हड्डियों के इलाज का क्लेम किसी अन्य महंगे पैकेज में किया। कई मरीजों के अकाउंट से पैसे भी कटे।

कई डॉक्टर बाेले- इलाज पर खर्च ज्यादा, क्लीनिकल चार्जेस पूरे करने को घोटाला तो होगा ही

शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पताल की तरफ से बोगस बिलिंग करवाने के मामले के बाद शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के डॉक्टरों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर की। इनका कहना है कि आयुष्मान योजना में सरकार की तरफ से हर प्रकार के इलाज के लिए बहुत कम रेट निर्धारित किए हैं। ऐसे में इलाज के बाद खर्चे पूरे करना भी मुश्किल है। ऐसे में अस्पताल की तरफ से गलत और बोगस बिल तो जमा करवाए जाएंगे।

रोजाना 100 से अधिक मरीजों का योजना के तहत इलाज

जिले में आयुष्मान भारत सरबत सेहत बीमा योजना के अधीन 2 लाख से ज्यादा योजना के लाभपात्री हैं। वहीं, एक साल में 3500 से अधिक मरीज योजना के अधीन अपना इलाज करवा चुके हैं। इनके इलाज पर कुल 35 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा खर्च आया है। सरकारी अस्पतालों के मुकाबले प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में आयुष्मान योजना के अधीन लोगों ने अपना इलाज करवाया है। सरकारी अस्पतालों में पेट की बीमारियां के अलावा ज्यादा सिजेरियन और डिलीवरियां हो रही हैं जबकि प्राइवेट अस्पताल में हड्डियों के सबंधी बीमारी से पीड़ित लोग इलाज करवाने के लिए पहुंच रह रहे हैं। वर्तमान में जिले में रोजाना आयुष्मान योजना के अधीन 100 से 120 मरीज अपना इलाज करवा रहे हैं।

डीसी थोरी ने 280 मेडिकल बिल की रिपोर्ट हफ्ते में देने को कहा

जिले में आयुष्मान योजना के अधीन कुल 60 प्राइवेट अस्पताल इंपेनल्ड हैं। मंगलवार को डिप्टी कमिश्नर घनश्याम थोरी ने सिविल सर्जन डॉ. गुरिंदर कौर चावला के साथ प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के डॉक्टरों के साथ मीटिंग कर 280 लंबित क्लेम की समीक्षा के लिए सिविल सर्जन के नेतृत्व में कमेटी गठित कर एक सप्ताह में रिपोर्ट जमा करवाने के लिए कहा। बता दें कि 280 बिलों मेें से कई बिल ऐसे हैं जिसकी अस्पतालों की तरफ से सही जानकारी नहीं दी गई। इस वजह से बिल पास नहीं हो रहे हैं।

