आंकलन:पराली जलाने से सांस के रोग पर सालाना 2 लाख करोड़ खर्च रहे हम

जालंधर2 दिन पहले
खेतों में पराली जलने से यूरिया, गंधक समेत कई बहुमूल्य तत्व जलकर नष्ट हो जाते हैं।
  • केंद्र सरकार के स्वास्थ्य बजट से तीन गुना ज्यादा है पराली के कारण रोग पर खर्च होने वाली राशि, आग से पैदावार भी घटी

आईएफपीआरआई ने उत्तर भारत में पराली जलाने से होने वाले नुकासान का पांच साल तक आंकलन किया जिसमें कई चौंकाने वाले तथ्य सामने आए। उत्तर भारत में जलने वाली पराली की वजह से देश को लगभग 2 लाख करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है। यह नुकसान वायु प्रदूषण से होने वाली बीमारियों पर खर्च के तौर पर होता है।

यह आंकलन अंतरराष्ट्रीय खाद्य नीति अनुसंधान संस्थान ने लगाया है। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि यह राशि केंद्र सरकार के बजट में स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र के लिए किए जाने वाले प्रावधान से लगभग तीन गुणा अधिक है। इसके अलावा आईएफपीआरआई ने पटाखों से होने वाले वायु प्रदूषण के कारण आर्थिक नुकसान का भी विश्लेषण किया है। इसके मुताबिक हर साल लगभग 7 बिलियन डॉलर यानी 50,000 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान भारत को झेलना पड़ता है।

वैज्ञानिकों ने खोजा पराली से साबुन, शैम्पू जैसे उत्पाद बनाने का तरीका, उम्मीद-आने वाले सालों में घटेंगी आग की घटनाएं
अध्ययन में कहा गया कि आंध्र प्रदेश और तमिलनाडु जैसे दक्षिणी राज्यों की तुलना में हरियाणा में सांस संबंधी बीमारी पर जोखिम 50 गुना अधिक है। अध्ययन के सह-लेखक ने कहा कि फसल जलने के नकारात्मक स्वास्थ्य प्रभावों से लोगों की उत्पादकता भी कम होती है।

और अर्थव्यवस्था व स्वास्थ्य पर दीर्घकालिक प्रतिकूल प्रभाव पड़ सकते हैं। आईएफपीआरआई के शोधार्थी और सह-लेखक कहते हैं कि हरियाणा और पंजाब में किसानों द्वारा कृषि फसल के अवशेषों के धुएं जैसे कि विशेष रूप से हरियाणा और पंजाब में खराब हवा के कारण जिलों में रहने वाले लोगों के लिए सांस संबंधी रोगों का जोखिम तीन गुना बढ़ाते हैं।

अकेले पंजाब में 44 से 51 मिलियन टन धान का अवशेष जलाया जाता है

उल्लेखनीय है कि इन दिनों दो कृषि प्रधान राज्य पंजाब और हरियाणा में पराली जलाई जा रही है। रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि अकेले पंजाब में अनुमानित 44 से 51 मिलियन मीट्रिक टन धान अवशेष जलाया जाता है। इससे उठने वाला धुआं हवा के साथ दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पहुंच जाता है।

अध्ययन कहता है कि अकेले धान अवशेष को जलाने से 2015 में भारत में 66,200 मौतें हुईं थी। इतना ही नहीं अवशेष जलने से मिट्टी की उर्वरता पर भी बुरा असर पड़ रहा है। साथ ही इससे पैदा होने वाली ग्रीन हाउस गैस की वजह से पर्यावरण को भी नुकसान पहुंचता है।

