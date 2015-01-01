पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवाओं में कोताही:जब अरेस्ट तक पहुंचा मामला तो जेआईटी ने अलॉटियों को मुआवजा देने के लिए बुलाया

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
सेवाओं में कोताही के केसों में हारने के बाद जालंधर इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट ने सिटी की अलग-अलग कॉलोनियों के अलॉटियों को करीब 7 करोड़ रुपए वापस दिए हैं। जिन 18 केसों में उपभोक्ता आयोग के आदेशों का उल्लंघन करने पर अधिकारियों और चेयरमैन को अरेस्ट करने के आदेश आए थे, उक्त केसों में 1 करोड़ 22 लाख 37 हजार रुपए के क्लेम के चेक सांसद संतोख चौधरी को बुलाकर अलॉटियों को सौंपे गए। अभी 30 लाख रुपए से अधिक क्लेम के केस विचाराधीन है।

उधर, बीबी भानी फ्लैट अलॉटीज की एसोसिएशन के प्रेसिडेंट दर्शन सिंह आहूजा ने कहा कि जेआईटी के चेयरमैन दलजीत सिंह आहलूवालिया ने अब बाकी केसों में इंसाफ दिलाने और बनते मुआवजों की फाइलों पर विचार करने का वादा किया है। दरअसल सूर्या एनक्लेव, सूर्या एनक्लेव एक्सटेंशन, बीबी भानी फ्लैट कांप्लेक्स, इंदिरापुरम आदि के पौने 300 के करीब केस जिला कंज्यूमर फोरम से लेकर स्टेट कमीशन और नेशनल कमीशन तक में विचाराधीन हैं। आज जिन लोगों को क्लेम के चेक दिए गए, ये लोग पिछले साल ही केस जीत गए थे। इनमें कईयों की पहली पेमेंट हो चुकी थी, कईयों को विभिन्न किस्तों में मुआवजा दिया जा रहा है। ट्रस्ट चेयरमैन आहलूवालिया ने कहा कि ट्रस्ट विभिन्न कॉलोनियों में दिक्कतें दूर कर रहा है।

