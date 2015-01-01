पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  When The Merchant Refused To Sell The Shop, The Bicycle Merchant, Along With His Son, Died In The Head Of A 60 year old Naan seller, Died.

र हत्या व इरादा-ए-कत्ल का पर्चा दर्ज:दुकान बेचने से इनकार किया तो साइकिल व्यापारी ने बेटे संग मिलकर 60 साल के नान बेचने वाले के सिर में मारी रॉड, मौत

जालंधर21 मिनट पहले
  • ग्रीन पार्क में रहने वाले भल्ला साइकिलवाला और बेटे पर हत्या व इरादा-ए-कत्ल का पर्चा दर्ज

प्रताप बाग बिजली घर के सामने नान बेचने वाले 60 साल के जविंदर सिंह की हत्या कर दी गई, जबकि उनके बेटे हरजोत सिंह और ग्राहक विक्की गिल भी हमले में जख्मी हो गए। भल्ला साइकिल के मालिक मनोहर लाल भल्ला और उनके बेटे रिंकू निवासी ग्रीन पार्क के खिलाफ हत्या और इरादा-ए-कत्ल का पर्चा दर्ज किया गया है। इस संबंध में थाना-3 के एसएचओ मुकेश कुमार ने कहा कि बाप-बेटे फरार हैं। केस में कुछ अज्ञात लोग भी शामिल है, जिन की पहचान की जा रही है।

हमलावरों ने ग्राहक पर भी किया हमला, जख्मी

रस्ता मोहल्ला के रहने वाले 32 साल के हरजोत सिंह ने बताया कि वह और उसके पिता जविंदर सिंह प्रताप बाग बिजली घर के सामने नान की शॉप चलाते हैं। उनके पड़ोस में भल्ला साइकिल वाले की दुकान है। वे उन पर कुछ टाइम से दबाव बना रहे थे कि अपनी शॉप उन्हें बेच दें। इनकार करने पर किसी न किसी बात पर झगड़ा करते थे। वीरवार सुबह आठ बजे वे नान बना रहे थे। उनकी शॉप में अली मोहल्ला के रहने वाले ग्राहक विक्की गिल और गौरव राजपाल थे। इस दौरान मनोहर लाल भल्ला, उनका बेटा रिंकू और कुछ अज्ञात युवक आ धमके।

उनके हाथ मेंं लोहे की रॉड थी। उनकी शॉप में आते ही मनोहर लाल ने उनके पिता को पकड़ कर धक्के मारने शुरू कर दिए। मनोहर लाल ने अपने बेटे रिंकू से कहा कि आज इसे जिंदा नहीं छोड़ना है। यह सुनते ही रिंकू ने पिता के सिर में रॉड मार दी। वह और ग्राहक विक्की पिता को बचाने आए तो उन पर भी हमला कर दिया गया। पब्लिक ने गुंडागर्दी की वीडियो बनानी शुरू कर दी। पिता को उठाया और जख्मी हालत में पटेल अस्पताल में ले गए, जहां पर उनकी मौत हो गई।

