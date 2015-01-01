पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • While Coming To The Block, I Am Going To My Wife Both Times, When Suspicious, The Police Reached Home, Found Out That 2 Marriages Took Place.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ये लॉकडाउन की बात है:नाके पर आते-जाते दोनाें बार कहता पत्नी के पास जा रहा हूं, शक हुआ तो पुलिस पहुंची घर, पता चला 2 शादियां की हैं

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मार्च से अक्टूबर तक महिला आयोग के पास पहुंचीं 30 हजार शिकायतें, इनमें कई रोचक
  • पुलिस ने पूछा-आप कौन? जवाब-मैं उनकी पत्नी, पुलिस बोली-तुम्हारे पति की कितनी बीवियां हैं...

(पूजा सिंह)
काेरोना काॅल में जालंधर के एक युवक का इश्क अनलॉक हो गया। उसने दो शादियां कर रखी थीं लेकिन दोनाें पत्नियों काे जानकारी नहीं थी। इसका खुलासा भी रोचक ढंग से हुआ। लॉकडाउन में एक व्यक्ति नाके से गुजरता था। पुलिस कर्मी पूछते तो बोलता घर जा रहा हूं साहब। मजाक में कहता- जाने दो नहीं तो पत्नी कूटेगी। जब लौटता तो फिर से वही जवाब देता। एक दिन शक हुआ तो पुलिस पीछे-पीछे घर पहुंच गई और पत्नी से पूछा आप इनकी कौन हो। पत्नी ने परिचय दिया तो पुलिस कर्मी बोला आपके पति की कितनी बीवियां हैं। इसके बाद उसका भंडा फूटा। पति-पत्नी में जमकर लड़ाई हुई। इसके बाद महिला ने महिला आयोग में शिकायत कर दी।

सेक्सुअल हरासमेंट के 86 केस आए

जालंधर में अप्रैल से अक्टूबर तक दहेज के 387 कंप्लेंट, रेप के 41, जायदाद के 109, घरेलू झगड़े व पिटाई के 661, सेक्सुअल हरासमेंट के 86, पुलिस अधिकारियाें के खिलाफ 65, एनआरआई से तंग के 21, आर्थिक सहायता, पेंशन या पीले कार्ड के 809 और 37 अन्य केस प्राप्त हुए।

केस-1 दाे बहनाें ने अपने पिता पर लगाया हरासमेंट का आराेप...लुधियाना में दाे बहनाें ने पिता पर हरासमेंट का आराेप लगाया। जब आयाेग ने वेरीफाई कराया ताे पता चला कि प्राॅपर्टी में हिस्सा लेने काे उनकी पिता से लड़ाई रहती थी। दरअसल पिता ने अपने बेटे के नाम सारी प्राॅपर्टी कर दी थी।

केस-2 लाॅकडाउन में शराब पीकर राेज करता था मार कुटाई...हाेशियारपुर की महिला ने शिकायत दी कि फरवरी में शादी हुई। फिर लाॅकडाउन में उसके पति की नाैकरी चली गई तो शराब पीना लगे। बहस करते हैं। धीरे धीरे मुझपर हाथ भी उठाना शुरू कर दिया। पहले कभी पीते नहीं थे, अब राेज मार कुटाई करते हैं। बचा लो।

लॉकडाउन में रोज आती थीं 100 से ज्यादा शिकायतें, 50% कराई सेटल : मनीषा

राज्य महिला कमीशन की चेयरपर्सन मनीषा गुलाटी ने बताया कि 23 मार्च काे लाॅकडाउन लगा, उसके एक-दाे हफ्ते बाद ही केस आने लगे। राेजाना 100 से ज्यादा काॅल्स आती थी। 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा केस सैटल करवाए चुके हैं। मार्च से अक्टूबर तक 30 हजार केस महिला सेल में आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें