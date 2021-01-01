पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • Will Buy Waste From Rag Pickers And Sell To Recycling, Fuel using Units; Only Give Space, Shed And Electricity Connection, The Rest Will Be Spent By Yourself

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पायलट प्रोजेक्ट:रैग पिकर्स से वेस्ट खरीदकर रिसाइकिलिंग, फ्यूल इस्तेमाल वाले यूनिट में बेचेंगे; सिर्फ जगह, शेड और बिजली कनेक्शन दे दो, बाकी खर्च खुद देख लेंगे

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मीटिंग में मौजूद कमेटी के चेयरमैन पार्षद बलराज ठाकुर, जगदीश समराय, सुच्चा सिंह, शमशेर सिंह खैहरा और अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
मीटिंग में मौजूद कमेटी के चेयरमैन पार्षद बलराज ठाकुर, जगदीश समराय, सुच्चा सिंह, शमशेर सिंह खैहरा और अन्य।
  • चौगिट्‌टी में लगेगा प्लास्टिक वेस्ट खत्म करने का पायलट प्रोजेक्ट

सिटी में पहली मार्च से स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण शुरू होने की उलटी गिनती शुरू होने के साथ ही नंबर बढ़ाने और रैंकिंग सुधारने के लिए नए सिरे से हलचल शुरू हो गई है। खासकर पॉलिथिन और प्लास्टिक वेस्ट को लेकर इस बार कमेटी ने फोकस किया है, जो सॉलिड वेस्ट की मुख्य वजह है और एनजीटी भी कई बार सख्ती का आदेश कर चुकी है।

इसी कड़ी में निगम के हेल्थ एंड सैनिटेशन की एडहॉक कमेटी की मीटिंग में तय हुआ कि निगम यह काम ‘करो संभव’ नाम के एनजीओ को देगी। मीटिंग में पहुंचे एनजीओ के मैनेजर ने प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर प्रेजेंटेशन देकर पूरे प्रोसेस के बारे में जानकारी दी। साथ ही मांग रखी कि निगम उसे सिर्फ जगह, उसके ऊपर शेड और बिजली का कनेक्शन उपलब्ध करवा दे, बाकी का खर्च एनजीओ करेगी। कमेटी चेयरमैन पार्षद बलराज ठाकुर ने बताया कि एनजीओ के प्रस्ताव अनुसार चौगिट्टी से इसका पायलट प्रोजेक्ट शुरू करने का फैसला हुआ है, जहां पहले से शेड मौजूद है।

सिर्फ बिजली का कनेक्शन कराना होगा। बदले में एनजीओ सिटी में रोजाना पैदा होने वाले प्लास्टिक वेस्ट और पॉलिथीन जमा कर उससे बंडल तैयार कर रिसाइकिलिंग या फ्यूल के रूप में इस्तेमाल करने वाली यूनिट को बेचकर अपना खर्चा पूरा करने के साथ कमाई भी करेगी। निगम के रैग पिकर्स कूड़ा से निकलने वाले ऐसे वेस्ट को एनजीओ को जाकर देंगे, जिसके बदले उन्हें प्रति किलो तय होने वाली कीमत मिलेगी। मीटिंग में पार्षद जगदीश समराय, शमशेर सिंह खैहरा, सुच्चा सिंह, एचओ डॉ. श्री कृष्ण शर्मा, एएचओ डा. वरिंदर रतन, डॉ. सुमिता अबरोल आदि मौजूद थे।

श्री गुरु रविदास जी के प्रकाश पर्व पर सफाई व्यवस्था के लिए दो ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों के साथ 4-4 लेबर जाएगी

कमेटी ने कहा है कि श्री गुरु रविदास जी के प्रकाश पर्व को लेकर सफाई व्यवस्था दुरुस्त किया जाए। खासकर डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर चौक से बूटा मंडी होते हुए नकोदर रोड पर टीवी टावर तक सड़क, दोनों तरफ फुटपाथ, सेंट्रल वर्ज और डंप साइट की सफाई के लिए विशेष टीमें लगाई जाए। इसके लिए दो ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली और दोनों के साथ 4-4 लेबर लगाए जाएं। साथ ही सिटी के सभी मेन रोड और सेंट्रल वर्ज पर जमा गंदगी और पॉलिथीन की सफाई कराई जाए।

पब्लिक फीडबैक के लिए पार्षद भी करेंगे सहयोग
निगम के एचओ डॉ. श्री कृष्ण शर्मा ने स्वच्छता सर्वे को लेकर चल रही तैयारी और अलग-अलग कैटेगरी के लिए तय नंबर के बारे में कमेटी के सामने प्रजेंटेशन दिया। बताया गया कि पब्लिक फीडबैक के लिए सर्वाधिक नंबर हैं, इसलिए इसमें वार्ड स्तर पर पार्षद भी सहयोग देते हुए सिटी के ज्यादा संख्या में लोगों को शामिल कराएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser