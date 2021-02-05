पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई पहल:फूड डिलीवरी के साथ अब युवाओं को घर बैठे मिलेंगे करियर काउंसलिंग और रोजगार के मौके

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
जालंधर में फूड डिलीवरी के साथ भेजा जाने वाला पंफलेट लांच करते जिला रोजगार व कारोबार ब्यूरो के CEO विशेष सारंगल व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
जालंधर में फूड डिलीवरी के साथ भेजा जाने वाला पंफलेट लांच करते जिला रोजगार व कारोबार ब्यूरो के CEO विशेष सारंगल व अन्य।
  • जिला रोजगार व कारोबार ब्यूरो ने स्वीगी व जोमैटो के साथ किया टाईअप

युवाओं को करियर काउंसलिंग व रोजगार के मौके पहुंचाने के लिए जिला रोजगार व कारोबार ब्यूरो (DBEE) ने नई पहल की है। यह जानकारी देने के लिए अब फूड की होम डिलीवरी का सहारा लिया जा रहा है। इसके लिए ब्यूरो ने खाने की होम डिलीवरी करने वाली कंपनियों स्वीगी व जोमैटो के साथ टाईअप किया है। इन कंपनियों के डिलीवरी ब्वॉय खाने के साथ रोजगार, करियर काउंसलिंग समेत अन्य ऐसे मौके की जानकारी वाला पंफलेट भी लोगों के घर पहुंचाएंगे।

एक प्लेटफॉर्म पर दी जा रही कई तरह की मुफ्त सुविधाएं

ब्यूरो के CEO विशेष सारंगल ने बताया कि इसके जरिए युवाओं में उनकी तरफ से मुफ्त दी जा रही सुविधाओं के बारे में जानकारी पहुंचाई जाएगी। जिसमें करियर काउंसलिंग व रोजगार के साथ विदेशों में पढ़ाई व रोजगार, स्वरोजगार में वित्तीय मदद, हुनर विकास के लिए ट्रेनिंग, सरकारी नौकरियों के एग्जाम में हिस्सा लेने से पहले पुख्ता तैयारी के बारे में बताया जाएगा। ब्यूरो की तरफ से यह सभी सेवाएं एक ही प्लेटफॉर्म पर उपलब्ध कराई जा रही हैं।

जालंधर का आइडिया पूरे पंजाब में हुआ लागू

मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के चीफ प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी सुरेश कुमार ने युवाओं में जागरूकता लाने के लिए सुझाव मांगे थे। इस बारे में जालंधर ब्यूरो के CEO विशेष सारंगल ने स्वीगी व जोमैटो के जरिए पंफलेट पहुंचाने का सुझाव दिया था। जिसे स्वीकार करते हुए पूरे पंजाब में लागू करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

30,950 को दिला चुके रोजगार, 22,822 को दिलाया कर्जा

जिला रोजगार व कारोबार ब्यूरो ने साल 2020 में 115 प्लेसमेंट कैंप लगाए, जिनमें 30950 को रोजगार दिलाया जा चुका है। इसके अलावा 1197 युवाओं को हुनर विकास की ट्रेनिंग दी गई, जिनमें से 723 को नौकरियां दिलाई जा चुकी हैं। स्वरोजगार के लिए पिछले साल 22,822 लोगों को अलग-अलग स्कीमों के तहत कर्जा दिलाया जा चुका है।

