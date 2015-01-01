पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुतला फूंका:पीली कोठी नहीं पहुंच सके किसान और समर्थक पीएम, गृहमंत्री और भागवत का पुतला जलाया

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुख्ता रहे सुरक्षा प्रबंध, पुलिस ने किसान समर्थकों को साईं दास स्कूल के ग्राउंड के पास ही रोका

किसानों के साथ विभिन्न संगठनों के नेताओं ने शुक्रवार को गोपाल नगर स्थित आरएसएस के दफ्तर पीली कोठी का घेराव कर दिया। किसान समर्थन में संगठन धरना देने पहुंचे तो पुलिस ने उन्हें काफी दूर रोक दिया क्योंकि घेराव की सूचना पहले से ही दी जा चुकी थी और पुलिस ने इस संबंध में पूरे प्रबंध कर रखे थे। पुलिस ने बैरिकेडिंग करके किसान समर्थकों को साईं दास स्कूल की ग्राउंड के सामने ही रोक दिया जबकि पीली कोठी सुनसान पड़ी थी। किसान नेता बार-बार धरना देने वालों को शांति बनाए रखने की अपील करते रहे। इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह और आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत का पुतला जलाया।

किसान नेता शांति बनाए रखने की करते रहे अपील... किसान नेता शांति बनाए रखने की अपील करते रहे जबकि समर्थकों ने कहा कि कृषि कानून कार्पोरेट कंपनियों के पक्ष में बनाए गए हैं। सबसे खतरनाक नियम है कि किसान न्याय लेने के लिए सिर्फ डीसी तक ही जा सकते हैं। एमएसपी खत्म किया जा रहा है। इस मौके अकाली नेता सरबजीत सिंह मक्कड़, इकबाल सिंह ढींडसा, सुखमिंदर सिंह राजपाल, सर्राफा संघ प्रधान हरजीत सिंह, व्यापारी नेता मनदीप सिंह सचदेवा, बलजीत सिंह बिट्‌टू, सफाई मजदूर फेडरेशन प्रेसिडेंट चंदन ग्रेवाल और कर्मचारी नेता पवन बाबा सहित तमाम लोगों ने संबोधित किया है। किसान संगठनों ने माॅडल टाउन में कंपनियों के चार माल भी बंद करवाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें