भाई ने उजाड़ दिया परिवार:प्रॉपर्टी विवाद में छोटे भाई ने बड़े की गोली मार की हत्या, ऑटो में बैठकर हुआ फरार

जालंधर21 मिनट पहले
परिजनों के बयान दर्ज करती पुलिस
  • पिता की मौत के बाद चल रहा था प्रॉपर्टी को लेकर झगड़ा, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

जालंधर की काला संघिया रोड पर छोटे भाई ने बड़े भाई की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी, जबकि गोली लगने से भाभी भी जख्मी हो गई है। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर थाना डिवीजन नंबर पांच की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है। शुरुआती जांच में पुलिस ने इसे प्रॉपर्टी का झगड़ा करार दिया है।

मृतक जसविंदर सिंह
मृतक जसविंदर सिंह

पुलिस के मुताबिक काला संघिया रोड पर ही बड़े भाई जसविंदर सिंह उर्फ राजा और छोटे भाई अमृतपाल सिंह उर्फ लक्की की कोठी है। रविवार दोपहर बाद दोनों के बीच किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हो गया। जिसके बाद गुस्से में छोटे भाई ने बड़े भाई को गोली मार दी। बड़े भाई को तुरंत उपचार के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया लेकिन वहां उसकी मौत हो गई। थाना डिवीजन नंबर पांच के एसएचओ गगनदीप सेखों ने इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि छोटा भाई अभी फरार है उसकी तलाश की जा रही है।

कोठी में जांच करती पुलिस
कोठी में जांच करती पुलिस

पिता के निधन के बाद शुरू हुआ था झगड़ा

काला संघिया रोड के इंदर सन्स कॉम्प्लेक्स में प्लाई फैक्ट्री चलाने वाले कोठी के मालिक गुरमिंदर सिंह का कुछ समय पहले ही निधन हो गया था। जिसके बाद दोनों भाइयों राजा व लक्की में प्रॉपर्टी के बंटवारे को लेकर विवाद चल रहा था। कुछ दिन पहले भी उनके बीच झगड़ा हुआ था। तब रिश्तेदारों और परिचितों ने बीच-बचाव कर मामला ठंडा कर दिया। आज फिर झगड़ा हो गया और गोली मारने के बाद लक्की ऑटो में बैठ कर वहां से फरार हो गया। मृतक के घर में पत्नी सुमिंदर कौर और दो बेटे हैं। सुमिंदर कौर को भी गोली छूकर निकल गई, जिसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

