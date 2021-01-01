पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम:रोजगार मिशन के तहत 1 लाख नौजवानों को मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी : अरोड़ा

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बालिका दिवस पर गांव चक्क में आयोजित किया वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम

घर-घर रोजगार मिशन के अंतर्गत इस साल 1 लाख नौजवानों को सरकारी नौकरी मुहैया करवाई जाएगी। इसके तहत 20 हजार पदों को भरने के विज्ञापन जारी कर दिए गए हैं। यह जानकारी पंजाब के उद्योग और वाणिज्य मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने गांव चक्क चिमना में घर-घर रोजगार अधीन आयोजित वर्चुअल समारोह के दौरान दी। मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब कैप्टन अमरेंद्र सिंह की तरफ से राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर राज्यस्तरीय मेगा रोजगार मेले के दौरान वर्चुअल मीटिंग को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि लड़कियाें को अधिक से अधिक शिक्षा प्रदान करवानी चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि आज की लड़कियां किसी से भी कम नहीं हैं। अरोड़ा ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार ने नौजवानों को रोजगार देने के उद्देश्य को आगे बढ़ाया और 70 हजार नौजवानों को सरकारी नौकरियां मुहैया करवाई। इसके अलावा 1.17 लाख नौजवानों को कर्ज मुहैया करवा कर उनको पैरों पर खड़ा किया गया है। इस मौके पर डीसी संयम अग्रवाल, एमएलए पठानकोट अमित विज, जिला योजना बोर्ड के चेयरमैन अनिल महाजन दारा, खेती विकास बैंक के चेयरमैन अवतार सिंह कलेर, कार्तिक वडैहरा, जिला कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रधान संजीव बैंस, आशीष विज, रोहित सरना उपस्थित थे।

