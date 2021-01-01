पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:महिला से 11 हजार 250 एमएल शराब पकड़ी,सुजानपुर पुलिस की गश्त के दौरान कार्रवाई

पठानकोटएक घंटा पहले
सुजानपुर पुलिस ने गश्त के दौरान एक महिला से 11 हजार 250 एमएल शराब बरामद की है। सुजानपुर थाने में तैनात एएसआई गुरप्रसाद के नेतृत्व में पुलिस पार्टी गश्त करते पुल नंबर-4 सुजानपुर से यूबीडीसी नहर के किनारे जा रही थी। पुलिस पार्टी गशत करते हुए पुल नं. 4 से आधा किलोमीटर आगे पहुंची तो सामने से एक महिला अपने हाथ में प्लास्टिक की कैनी पकड़े आते हुए दिखाई दी, जो पुलिस पार्टी को देखकर खिसकने लगी। पुलिस ने महिला को रोका और प्लास्टिक के कैन से 11 हजार 250 एमएल नाजायज शराब बरामद की। सुजानपुर थाने में महिला शशि बाला के खिलाफ 61-1-14 आबकारी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है।

