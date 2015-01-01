पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायतकर्ता:रेत ले जा रहे ट्रैक्टर चालक पर पिस्टलनुमा चीज तान 11000 रुपए छीन ले गए बाइक सवार

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
पठानकोट-अमृतसर हाईवे पर रेलवे फाटक परमानंद के पास बाइक पर आए तीन युवक रेत लेकर जा रहे ट्रैक्टर ट्राली चालक पर पिस्टल जैसी कोई चीज तानकर उसकी जेब से 11 हजार नकदी छीनकर फरार हो गए। चालक ने शिकायत तारागढ़ थाने में की है। पुलिस ने शिकायतकर्ता नवदीप सिंह के बयान पर बाइक सवार तीन अज्ञात युवकों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

शिकायतकर्ता जिला गुरदासपुर के गुरदास नंगल निवासी नवदीप सिंह ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह रात को क्रशर से रेत लेने के बाद अपने ट्रैक्टर समेत ट्राली पर परमानंद से तारागढ़ जा रहा था। रेलवे फाटक परमानंद क्रास किया तो एक बाइक पर अज्ञात तीन युवक आए। उन्होंने ट्रैक्टर को क्रास करके रुकने का इशारा किया।

उसने ट्रैक्टर को रोका तो उक्त युवकों में एक ने ट्रैक्टर पर चढ़कर पिस्टल जैसी कोई चीज उस पर तानकर उसकी जेब से 11 हजार रुपए जबरदस्ती छीन लिए और फरार हो गए। तारागढ़ थाने में नवदीप सिंह के शिकायत पर बाइक सवार तीन अज्ञात युवकों के खिलाफ 379-बी (1) 34 के तहत मामला दर्जकिया गया है।

