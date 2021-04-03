पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी प्रक्रिया:1200 पुलिस कर्मी रखेंगे चुनावी प्रक्रिया पर नजर, संवेदनशील बूथों के बाहर पुलिस की तैनाती नहीं

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम चुनावों का बिगुल बजते ही मारपीट, क्राइम जैसी घटनाओं से निपटने को जिला पुलिस को एक्सट्रा एक कंपनी में 60 मुलाजिम मिले हैं। यानि कि नगर निगम चुनावों में पठानकोट के 50 और सुजानपुर के 15 वार्डों में कुल 1200 पुलिस अधिकारी समेत मुलाजिम तैनात रहेंगे। जिला पठानकोट में पहले से 1150 पुलिस कर्मी हैं। निगम चुनावों को लेकर शहर के 50 वार्डों में 129 और सुजानपुर में 23 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। इनमें संवेदनशील बूथों पर जिला पुलिस की पैनी नजर रहेगी। हर बूथ पर 5 से 6 पुलिस मुलाजिम तैनात किए जाएंगे।

वहीं संवेदनशील बूथों पर पुलिस का पहरा अधिक रहेगा और संवेदनशील बूथों के आसपास खड़े व भीड़ एकत्रित करने की मनाही रहेगी। उधर एसएसपी गुलनीत सिंह खुराना ने कहा कि जिला पठानकोट में 1150 पुलिस मुलाजिम हैं। नगर निगम चुनावों के मद्देनजर एक कंपनी में 60 फोर्स और मिली है। पठानकोट और सुजानपुर एरिया में जो बूथ संवेदनशील होंगे, वहां पर पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ पुलिस कर्मियों की फोर्स अधिक लगाई जाएगी। ताकि चुनावों में किसी भी तरह की घटना से निपटा जा सके।

