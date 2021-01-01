पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:198 का नामिनेशन, कांग्रेस के 29 भाजपा के 28, शिअद के 18, आप के 39 ने भरा पर्चा

पठानकोट6 घंटे पहले
  • पठानकोट निगम के 50 वार्डों में 151 और सुजानपुर में 47 कैंडीडेट मैदान में

निकाय चुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को दूसरे दिन ढोल और बैंड बाजों के साथ जुलूस के साथ निकाय चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस, भाजपा और आम आदमी पार्टी सहित आजाद उम्मीदवारों ने नामिनेशन दाखिल किए। दिनभर सड़कों पर जुलूस की शकल में कैंडीडेट अपने समर्थकों के साथ नामिनेशन करने के लिए जाते रहे। मंगलवार को 198 कैंडीडेटों ने नामिनेशन दाखिल किए हैं। पठानकोट निगम के 151 कैंडीडेट के नामिनेशन शामिल हैं। इनमें कांग्रेस के 29, भाजपा के 28, शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल के 18, आम आदमी पार्टी के 39 और आजाद 37 कैंडीडेट शामिल हैं।

इससे पहले कल 29 कैंडीडेटों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए थे। इस प्रकार निगम में 180 कैंडीडेट मैदान में हैं, जो जिले की दोनों निकायों में बढ़कर 227 तक पहुंच गई है। अब तक निगम के 50 वार्डों में 180 कैंडीडेट मैदान में उतर आए हैं। कल अंतिम दिन दोपहर 3 बजे तक नामिनेशन लिए जाने हैं। इससे कैंडीडेटों की संख्या बढ़कर 300 तक पहुंचने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है।

इससे पहले आज कांग्रेस के वार्ड नं. 18 से पन्ना लाल भाटिया, 48 से नितिन महाजन लाडी, 20 से राकेश शर्मा बब्बली, 14 से गणेश महाजन विक्की, 5 से श्यामा, 16 से रेखा, 22 से अजय कुमार ने एमएलए अमित विज व आशीष विज तथा इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन विभूति शर्मा के साथ अपने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। जबकि भाजपा से वार्ड नं.9 से पूर्व मेयर अनिल वासुदेवा की पत्नी राशि वासुदेवा, 32 से रोहित पुरी, 35 से रजनी, 1 से रंजना शर्मा, 10 से अमित डोगरा, 35 से पूर्व पार्षद राज कुमार महाजन राजू की पत्नी रजनी, 47 से पूर्व सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर निर्मल सिंह की पत्नी की पत्नी बलविंद्र कौर ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया।

सुजानपुर में 47 कैंडीडेट ने भरा नामांकन, विनय की पत्नी बबली भी मैदान में

सुजानपुर कौंसिल के 15 वार्डों में मंगलवार को 47 कैंडीडेटों ने नामांकन दाखिल किया है। वार्ड नंबर ७ से कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रदेश सचिव विनय महाजन की पत्नी बबली महाजन ने नामांकन दाखिल किया है। इस मौके पर विनय महाजन,यूथ कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष तोषित महाजन भी उपस्थित थे। कौंसिल के 15 वार्डों में कांग्रेस के 6, भाजपा के 23 (कवरिंग कैंडीडेट समेत), आप के 16 और 2 आजाद कैंडीडेट ने नामांकन दाखिल किया।

