पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस का दावा-2 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है:प्लाट को लेकर एलआईसी लेन में 2 गुटों में झड़प, एक पक्ष के 9 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

पठानकोट3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ढांगू रोड स्थित एलआईसी लेन में करीब 35 मरले के प्लाट पर मालिकाना हक जताने को लेकर दो गुटों में खूनी मारपीट मामले में थाना डिवीजन नं.2 पुलिस ने एक पक्ष की शिकायत पर दूसरे पक्ष के 9 लोगों पर 307 समेत अन्य धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि इस मामले में दो लोगों को पकड़ लिया है। जबकि पुलिस के पास दूसरे पक्ष की शिकायत नहीं पहुंची है। रविवार देर रात दो गुटों में हुई मारपीट मामले का पता चलने पर विधायक अमित विज भी सिविल अस्पताल में पहुंचे थे।

शिकायतकर्ता पटेल नगर निवासी घायल तरुण पुरी ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उनके घर के बैकसाइड एक प्लाट है। इस प्लाट का जोधामल कॉलोनी निवासी के साथ कोर्ट में केस चलता है। उक्त लोग इस प्लाट में निर्माण करने की कोशिश करते रहते हैं। इस प्लाट के झगड़े संबंधी थाना डिवीजन नं.2 में पहले भी पुलिस कार्रवाई की गई है। बीते दिन उक्त महिला, उसकी लड़की और लड़के ने उनके प्लाट में आकर निर्माण करने की कोशिश की। उस समय वह और उसका बड़ा भाई राजीव पुरी मौके पर मौजूद थे। उन्होंने उक्त लोगों को निर्माण करने से रोका। उस वक्त वह लोग वहां से चले गए। शाम को वह, उसका भाई राजीव पुरी, अनुदीप और उसका दोस्त अमित अपने प्लाट में मौजूद थे। शाम को तीन कारों में लोग आए जिनके पास किरपान, दातर और बेसवाल थे। उसके देखते ही देखते जसविंद्र सिंह उर्फ गोलू ने किरपान से उसके बड़े भाई राजीव पुरी पर जान से मरने की नीयत के साथ सिर पर वार कर दिया।

उसका भाई लहूलुहान हालत में जमीन पर गिर गया। वह अपने भाई को बचाने आगे आया तो उक्त लोगों ने लोहे की रॉड से उसके सिर पर हमला कर दिया। उन्होंने शोर मचाया तो उक्त लोग एक कार को मौके पर छोड़कर दो कारों में भाग निकले। थाना प्रभारी देवेंद्र प्रकाश ने बताया कि घायल तरुण की शिकायत पर रेशमा कुठियाला, श्रेया कुठियाला, अशरया कुठियाला निवासी जोधामल कॉलोनी, जसविंद्र सिंह निवासी सेनगढ़, राहुल महाजन निवासी सेनगढ़, पुरी अहाते वाला निवासी सेनगढ़, भुट्टो और 2-3 अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ 307, 324, 323, 120बी, 148, 149 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। उधर, दूसरे गुट से उनका पक्ष जानने की कोशिश की गई, लेकिन उनसे संपर्क नहीं हो सका।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें