पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना की खरीदारी:14 दिन में 281 पॉजिटिव मिले, 7 की हो चुकी मौत ऐसे ही लापरवाही दिखाई तो हालात बदतर होंगे

पठानकोट7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दो हफ्ते के बाद फिर से कोरोना के केस बढ़ना शुरू हो गए हैं। पिछले 14 दिन के दौरान जिले में कोरोना के 281 केस मिले हैं, जबकि 7 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जबकि उससे दो हफ्ते पहले 223 केस मिले थे, जिनमें से 14 की मौत हुई थी। लिहाजा सेहत महकमे की ओर से भी जांच का दायरा बढ़ा दिया गया है, जहां अक्टूबर में औसतन रोजाना साढ़े 4 सौ टेस्ट हो रहे थे, उन्हें नवंबर में अब बढ़ाकर दोगुना कर दिया गया है और रोजाना साढ़े 8 सौ टेस्ट हो रहे हैं। रविवार को जिले में कोरोना के 10 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज आए हैं।

जबकि कोरोना पॉजिटिव चल रहे 21 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। कोरोना एक्टिव केस 154 हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जुगल किशोर ने बताया कि जांच को बढ़ाया जा रहा है। रविवार को आई रिपोर्ट में रैपिड टेस्ट एंटीजन के 70 में से 7, प्राइवेट लैब से 3 लोग हैं। उनका कहना है कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए लोगों को होम आइसोलेट किया जा रहा है। वहीं, रविवार को संडे बाजार में कोरोना नियमों की जमकर धज्जियां उड़ी। सुबह 11 बजे बाजार में भीड़ कम थी, लेकिन दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद खरीदारों की भीड़ जुटी। कहीं पर कोई सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं किया गया। कई जगह पर बिना मुंह पर मास्क पहनकर लोगों की भीड़ संडे मार्केट में खरीदारी करते हुए नजर आए। साढ़े 12 बजे तक वाल्मीकि चौक में पुलिस मुलाजिम भी तैनात थे। बीच बाजार में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग न बनाए रखने से रोकने वालों में कोई दुकानदार भी नहीं थे और न ही कोई फड़ी लगाने वाले। इससे जिले में दोबारा से कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से तेजी से बढ़ने से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

बाजार में टूटे कोरोना के नियम, न निगम, न प्रशासन ने पालन कराया
नगर निगम की ओर से संडे बाजार में लगने वाली फड़ियों से फीस वसूल की जाती हैं, लेकिन कोरोना के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए सरकार की गाइडलाइन को पालन कराने की जिम्मेदारी की तरफ कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। रविवार को भी संडे बाजार में भीड़ जुटी और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का कोई पालन नहीं किया गया और जगह-जगह पर फड़ियां लगा सामान बेचा जा रहा था, लेकिन ना तो निगम के किसी मुलाजिम ने इस तरफ इस तरफ कोई ध्यान दिया और ना ही उनसे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने के लिए किसी तरह से कोरोना नियमों का पालन कराया गया।

मीरपुर कॉलोनी माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन में तबदील
शहर के मीरपुर कॉलोनी में कोरोना के 7 मरीज मिलने के बाद प्रशासन की ओर से इस एरिया को माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन में तबदील कर दिया गया है, जहां पर माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन की पाबंदियां जिला प्रशासन की ओर से लागू की गई हैं और लोगों को उनका पालन करने की हिदायत दी गई हैं। वहीं, प्रशासन और सेहत विभाग की लोगों से अपील है कि वे कोरोना को लेकर जारी नियमों का पालन करें, ताकि इस महामारी से बचा जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका, जर्मनी और ब्रिटेन में दिसंबर में शुरू होगा वैक्सीनेशन; ईरान में एक दिन में 13 हजार केस और 475 मौतें - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें