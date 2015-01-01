पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:नगर निगम में शामिल 17 गांवों के सीवरेज-पानी के 3 हजार कनेक्शन होंगे ऑनलाइन, डाटा इकट्‌ठा कर रहे कर्मचारी

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना के चलते दफ्तर में भीड़ न हो, कैंप लगा बिल की उगाही भी कर रहे निगम के मुलाजिम
  • मामून में कैंप लगाया, 125 लोगों ने बिल के 1.52 लाख जमा कराए

निगम पठानकोट ने कोविड-19 के चलते निगम के अधीन आते गांवों में कैंप लगाकर सीवरेज-पानी बिलों की वसूली शुरू कर दी है। वहीं, ग्रामीण एरिया के पानी-सीवरेज के 3 हजार कनेक्शनों को भी ऑनलाइन करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए मुलाजिम डाटा जुटा रहे हैं। बता दें कि इससे पहले सिटी के पुराना एरिया में करीब 32 हजार पानी-सीवरेज के कनेक्शन धारक हैं, जिनमें से 20 हजार 335 को बिल माफ हैं। शेष 11 हजार 665 कनेक्शन धारकों के बिल अॉनलाइन किए जा चुके हैं। इसके बाद अब निगम की नजर ग्रामीण एरिया पर है जहां निगम के अधीन आते 17 गांवों में कोविड-19 के तहत हिदायतों का पालन कर

बिल वसूली के लिए कैंप लगाए जा रहे हैं। सर्वप्रथम मामून में बिल वसूली को लेकर कैंप लगाया गया। इस दौरान मौजूदा और पेंडिंग बिल के साढ़े 4 लाख रुपए में से 125 कस्टमर ने 1 लाख 52 हजार रुपए जमा करवाए। हालांकि, कुल 56 सौ कनेक्शन धारकों में से 5 मरले जगह वाले 26 सौ कनेक्शन धारकों को पानी-सीवरेज बिल माफ हैं। अब शेष 3 हजार से वसूली जारी है। अगला कैंप निगम की ओर से खानपुर में 15 दिसंबर को लगाया जाएगा।

मंगलवार को खानपुर में लगाया जाएगा कैंप

निगम के सुपरिंटेंडेंट अश्वनी शर्मा ने बताया कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बिल वसूली के लिए टीमों की संख्या 2-2 कर दी है। पहला कैंप मामून में लगाया गया। जहां साढ़े 4 लाख में से 1 लाख 52 हजार बिल वसूला गया है। अब खानपुर के ट्यूबवेल पर 15 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 से लेकर दोपहर 2 बजे तक कैंप लगाया जाएगा। वहीं, निगम में शामिल हुए नए 17 ग्रामीण एरिया के बिल भी आनलाइन करने के लिए प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। लोगों से उनका मोबाइल नंबर और सेक्टर नंबर लिए जा रहे हैं ताकि इनके डाटा भी अॉनलाइन किया जा सके। इसके बाद बिल की सूचना मोबाइल ऐप पर दी जा सकेगी। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की कि वह समय पर बिल जमा करवाएं ताकि वे जुर्माने से बचा जा सकें।

