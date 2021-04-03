पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव 2021:415 के पेपर सही, शिअद-आप सहित 6 के नामांकन रद्द, आज मिलेंगे चुनाव निशान

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • कागजों की जांच के बाद अब पठानकोट में 330 और सुजानपुर में 85 कैंडीडेट

निकाय चुनाव में को वीरवार को पठानकोट नगर निगम और सुजानपुर नगर कौंसिल में खड़े कैंडीडेटों के नामांकन पत्रों की जांच की गई। इसमें 415 कैंडीडेट के नामांकन सही मिले, जबकि 6 के रद्द हो गए। अब पठानकोट निगम के 330 और सुजानपुर कौंसिल के 85 कैंडीडेट मैदान में हैं। 5 फरवरी को नामांकन विड्रॉ करने के साथ ही चुनाव मैदान में बचे कैंडीडेटों को सिंबल भी अलॉट किए जाएंगे। स्क्रूटनी के बाद जिले से पठानकोट निगम और सुजानपुर कौंसिल के चुनाव के लिए खड़े 421 में से 6 कैंडीडेट के नामांकन रद्द हो गए हैं। इनमें पठानकोट निगम के वार्ड नं. 43 में आम आदमी पार्टी, 47 में शिरोमणि अकाली दल और 44 में 2 तथा 45 से 1 आजाद कैंडीडेट शामिल हैं, जिनके नामांकन स्क्रूटनी के बाद रद्द हुए हैं। सुजानपुर कौंसिल के सभी 85 कैंडीडेट के नामांकन ठीक हैं।

इस प्रकार जिले के दोनों निकायों के चुनाव मैदान में 415 कैंडीडेट बचे हैं।स्क्रूटनी को भाजपा ने वकीलों की फौज को मैदान में उतारकर आरओ दफ्तर तक पहुंचाया। हालांकि कहीं पर कोई भी गंभीर आब्जेक्शन नहीं लगा। नाम की करेक्शन होने पर उनसे शपथ पत्र लेकर आब्जेक्शन क्लियर किया गया।

नामांकन खारिज न हो इसलिए भाजपाई आरओ के दफ्तर के बाहर बैठे रहे

सुजानपुर : मंडी बोर्ड दफ्तर के बाहर भाजपा वर्करों में कहासुनी -मंडी बोर्ड दफ्तर में सुजानपुर कौंसिल के रिटर्निंग अफसर के बाहर सुबह 11 बजे भाजपा वर्करों में कही सुनी हुई। भाजपा ने से सुजानपुर के वार्ड12 में पूर्व पार्षद सुरिंद्र मन्हास की जगह दूसरा कैंडीडेट उतारा है। सुरिंद्र आजाद चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। सुरिंद्र मन्हास ने बताया कि वार्ड नं. 11 से पिछला चुनाव लड़ा था, इस बार वार्ड बीसी रिजर्व था। अपने पुश्तैनी वार्ड12 से टिकट मांगा था, वहां से उनके पिता 4 बार पार्षद रहे हैं। पार्टी ने टिकट काट दिया। इधर, पावरकॉम दफ्तर में आप और अकाली वर्करों के बीच जमकर बहस हुई। पुलिस शांत कराकर उनको बाहर भेजा।
आजाद कैंडीडेट बैठाने को रिश्तेदारियां निकाल रही पार्टियां | छोटे चुनाव में एक-एक वोट की कीमत को समझते हुए स्क्रूटनी का रास्ता क्लियर होने के साथ ही नाम वापसी से पहले चुनावी मैदान में खड़े आजाद कैंडीडेटों को अपने पक्ष में बैठने के लिए सभी राजनीतिक दलों ने दौड़ धूप भी तेज कर दी है। इसके लिए उनसे रिश्तेदारियां निकाल दूर दराज के रिश्तेदारों से संपर्क कराया जा रहा है। कई कैंडीडेटों को पार्टियां खास पोस्ट देने का भी प्रलोभन दे रही हैं। यह तो आज तय हो सकेगा कि कितने उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में होंगे।

