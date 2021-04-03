पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामजद:सुकालगढ़ में लड़की को किडनैप करने के मामले में 5 लोगों को किया नामजद

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
अस्पताल में दाखिल जख्मी महिला और उसकी बेटी। - Dainik Bhaskar
अस्पताल में दाखिल जख्मी महिला और उसकी बेटी।
  • हमले में मां बेटी हो गए थे जख्मी

भोआ के सुकालगढ़ में लड़की को किडनैप करने की कोशिश कर मां-बेटी पर दातर से हमला करने के आरोप में 5 लोगों के खिलाफ सदर थाने में केस दर्ज किया है। मारपीट में बेटी राधिका के हाथ में फ्रैक्चर हाे गया और मां अनु बाला को चोट लगी। उनकाे इलाज के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।शिकायतकर्ता सुकालगढ़ निवासी राधिका ने पुलिस को बताया कि बीते दिनों सुबह उसकी माता अनु बाला अपने प्लाट में लेबर को चाय देने गई थी। अाराेपी कोटली नहर की ओर से आॅटो में कुछ अज्ञात लाेग उनके प्लाट के पास आकर उनसे गाली गलाैच करने लगे।

वह और उसकी माता गांव की ओर भागीं। उनमें से एक व्यक्ति ने रास्ते में उसे रोक लिया और उसकी बाजू पकड़कर उनकाे किडनैप करने की कोशिश की। उसकी माता ने शोर मचाया तो इतनी देर में तीन लोग और मौके पर आ गए। उक्त लोगों ने उन पर दातर से हमला कर दिया। हमले में उसकी बाजू टूट गई। उसे छुड़वाते वक्त हमलावरों ने उसकी मां पर हमला कर जख्मी कर दिया। सदर पुलिस ने राधिका के बयान पर सुरेश कुमार, पूर्ण चंद, पुष्पा देवी, प्रवीण कुमारी और मोनिका निवासी सकालगढ़ के खिलाफ केस

