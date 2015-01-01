पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों के धरने का असर:जम्मू से दिल्ली को चलने वाली 6 ट्रेनें 13 तक रद्द

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
किसानों के रेलवे ट्रैकों पर किए जा रहे आंदोलन के चलते फिरोजपुर मंडल ने पंजाब से गुजरने वाली लंबी दूरी की लगभग 6 ट्रेनों को 13 नवंबर तक रद्द किया है। कई ट्रेनों के रूट डायवर्ट किए गए हैं। इससे पूर्व फिरोजपुर मंडल ने 4 नवंबर तक ट्रेनें रद्द करने का निर्णय लिया था, लेकिन किसानों का आंदोलन लगातार जारी रहने के कारण अब 13 नवंबर तक जम्मू से दिल्ली चलने वाली कई ट्रेनों को रद्द किया है। ट्रेन नंबर 02461 नई दिल्ली- कटरा एक्सप्रेस 12 नवंबर को रद्द रहेगी। इसी प्रकार ट्रेन नंबर- 02920 कटरा-अंबेडकर एक्सप्रेस 13 नवंबर तक रद्द की गई है। ट्रेन नंबर-02421 अजमेर-जम्मू तवी को 12 नवंबर तक रद्द किया है। ट्रेन नंबर-04401 नई दिल्ली-कटरा एक्सप्रेस 12 नंवबर तक व ट्रेन नंबर 04402 कटरा-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस 13 नवंबर से 20 नवंबर तक रद्द रहेगी। ट्रेन नंबर-09806 उधमपुर-कोटा एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल 12 नवंबर तक रद्द रहेगी।

