खुलासा:जाली परमिट से असम की फर्म के नाम पर भेजी 61 ट्रक स्पिरिट यूपी में पकड़ी गई, पायनियर इंडस्ट्री के एमडी समेत 6 पर केस

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पठानकोट के रानीपुर स्थित इंडस्ट्री का मामला, डायरेक्टर, होल टाइम डायरेक्टर, कंपनी सेक्रेटरी भी नामजद

असम की कंपनी के नाम पर जाली परमिट तैयार कर एक्सट्रा नेचुरल अल्कोहल (स्पिरिट) बेचने के मामले में पुलिस ने इंडस्ट्रियल ग्रोथ सेंटर रानीपुर स्थित शराब फैक्टरी पायनियर इंडस्ट्री लिमिटेड के एमडी, 3 डायरेक्टर समेत 6 लोगों पर धोखाधड़ी समेत विभिन्न धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया है। एक्साइज डिपार्टमेंट की जांच खुलासा हुआ है कि यूपी पुलिस की एसटीएफ ने रामपुर में पायनियर इंडस्ट्री की ओर से असम की फर्म के नाम पर स्पिरिट के भेजे 31 ट्रक पकड़े थे।

इसके बाद असम के एक्साइज कमिश्नर की ओर से स्पिरिट के बारे में पंजाब के एक्साइज कमिश्नर से रिकार्ड मांगा गया था। जहां से असम की फर्म के नाम पर जारी परमिट के बारे में बताया गया, जबकि असम में स्पिरिट मंगवाई ही नहीं गई थी। इसके बाद पंजाब के ज्वाइंट कमिश्नर स्तर पर पांच मेंबरी कमेटी जांच को बैठाई गई। जांच में पता चला है लॉकडाउन के दौरान 31 ट्रक में प्रत्येक में 25 हजार लीटर स्पिरिट भरकर असम भेजी गई थी और उससे पहले लॉकडाउन में ही 30 ट्रक स्पिरिट असम भेजे गए थे।

जांच के बाद थाना शाहपुरकंडी में नकली परमिट तैयार शराब बनाकर बेचने के आरोप में ईटीओ सुखदीप कौर बाजवा की शिकायत पर पायनियर इंडस्ट्री लिमिटेड रानीपुर के एमडी जगत मोहन, डायरेक्टर अजय कुमार, होल टाइम डायरेक्टर पवन शर्मा, डायरेक्टर राजिंदर मित्तल, सीएफओ अरविंद गुप्ता और कंपनी सेक्रेटरी तुषार राय शर्मा के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 420, 467, 468, 471 और एक्साइज एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। सभी आरोपी फरार हैं।

आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए की जा रही छापेमारी : एसएचओ
ईटीओ सुखदीप कौर बाजवा ने बताया कि दो राज्यों के डिपार्टमेंट की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर केस दर्ज किया गया है। ईएनए का पंजाब में टैक्स जमा हुआ है। जबकि, असम को ज्यादा नुकसान हुआ है। वहीं, मामले को लेकर एसएचओ भारत भूषण का कहना है कि सभी आरोपी अभी फरार हैं। उन्हें पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस की ओर से छापेमारी शुरू कर दी गई है।

यूपी पुलिस ने जून 2020 में रामपुर के ककोरा में भी तीन लोगों को पकड़ा था

उत्तर प्रदेश की पुलिस की लखनऊ एसटीएफ ने जून 2020 में रामपुर जिला के गांव ककोरा में तीन लोगों को 25 हजार लीटर ईएनए से भरे ट्रक के साथ तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था। उसे लखनऊ, रामपुर समेत आसपास के इलाकों में डिब्बों में डालकर बेचा जाना था। पुलिस ने असम की फर्म के नाम पर काटी पठानकोट की पायनियर इंडस्ट्री लिमिटेड रानीपुर की बिल्टी बरामद की थी, जोकि जांच में नकली होने का दावा किया गया था। मामले में असम के एक्साइज डिपार्टमेंट से काटे गए परमिट के बारे में पूछताछ की गई तो वह नकली निकला। पुलिस ने दावा किया था कि लंबे समय से गिरोह पंजाब से नकली परमिट पर ईएनए मंगवाकर उसे यूपी के जिलों में बेचता था, जिसका इस्तेमाल शराब बनाने में किया जाता है।

एक लीटर से बन जाती है दोगुनी शराब
एक्सट्रा नेचुरल अलकोहल (ईएनए) को शराब के कच्चे मटीरियल के तौर पर इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। एक लीटर ईएनए से दोगुनी शराब तैयार की जा सकती है। उसकी मार्केट में कीमत 40 रुपए प्रति लीटर बताई जा रही है। बता दें कि इसी साल जुलाई में पंजाब के बटाला, तरनतारन और अमृतसर में नकली शराब पीने से 86 लोगों की मौत गई हो गई थी, जिसके बाद सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने उच्च स्तरीय जांच बैठाई थी। खन्ना और पटियाला में नकली शराब बनाने की फैक्टरी भी पकड़ी गई थीं।

