नोटिस:फूड सेफ्टी विभाग की चेकिंग में 3 महीने में लिए गए दूध दही और दालों के 8 सैंपल फेल, अब विभाग भेजेगा नोटिस

पठानकोट3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फेल आए सैंपल सब स्टैंडर्ड और मिस ब्रैंडेड आए, मिठाइयों और दूध समेत 40 चीजों के सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग

फेस्टीवल सीजन के चलते मिलावटखोरों पर नकेल कसने के लिए फूड सेफ्टी विभाग की ओर से अगस्त, सितंबर और अक्टूबर में लिए गए 45 सैंपलों में से दूध, दही, दालों समेत 8 के सैंपल फेल आए हैं। फूड सेफ्टी विभाग के मुताबिक फेल आए सैंपल सब स्टैंडर्ड और मिस ब्रैंडेड हैं। इन लोगों को नोटिस भेजकर जवाब मांगा जाएगा और फूड सेफ्टी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई होगी।

अधिकारियों का कहना है कि 25 प्रतिशत सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आई है, बाकी की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है। बता दें कि नकली दूध, खोया पनीर बनाने के लिए कई प्रकार के केमिकलों का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। त्योहारों के सीजन में अकसर मिठाइयां बनाने के लिए दूध, पनीर, घी और खोया की डिमांड बढ़ जाती है। इस खपत को पूरा करने के लिए कुछ मिलावटखोर मिलावटी खोया, पनीर और घी की सप्लाई कर मुनाफा कमाने के चक्कर में लोगों की सेहत से खिलवाड़ करते हैं। सेहत विभाग के फूड सेफ्टी विंग ने ऐसे लोगों को पकड़ने के लिए कार्रवाई तेज कर दी है। वहीं, अक्टूबर और नवंबर में भरे 8 मिठाई, दूध समेत 40 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है।

फूड सेफ्टी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर डॉ.जीएस पन्नू और फूड सेफ्टी अफसर सिमरित कौर का कहना है कि फेस्टीवल सीजन में खास तौर पर मिठाइयों, दूध, पनीर, खोया, बेकरी समेत खाने-पीने वाली चीजों की सैंपलिंग की जा रही है। अब विभाग द्वारा पठानकोट-अमृतसर-जालंधर और जम्मू हाईवे पर नाके लगाकर बाहर से बाहरी जिलों से जिला पठानकोट, हिमाचल और जेएंडके में भेजे जाने वाली मिठाियों, पनीर, खोया, दूध और दूध से बनी चीजों की सैंपलिंग की जाएगी, ताकि स्पष्ट हो सके कि लोगों तक पहुंचने वाली इन खाने-पीने वाली चीजों में कितना सही सामान पहुंचाया जा रहा है।

दुकानदारों को मिठाइयों की ट्रे पर इक्सपायरी डेट लिखने और हानिकारक रंगों का इस्तेमाल न करने की दी हिदायत
डॉ.जीएस पन्नू ने मिठाइयों दुकानदारों को मिठाई की ट्रे पर मिठाई बनाने की तारीख और किस तारीख तक बरती जा सकती है, लिखकर रखने संबंधी हिदायत दी। यह गाइडलाइन एफएसएसएआई द्वारा जारी की गई हैं। मिठाई में हानिकारक रंगों की बरतों नहीं करने संबंधी अवेयर किया गया।

वहीं, न खाने योग्य रंग का इस्तेमाल न करने संबंधी हिदायतें जारी की गईं। इस मौके पर दुकानदारों को लाइसेंस, रजिस्ट्रेशन दुकान पर लगाकर रखने संबंधी कहा गया। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस किसी के पास यह नहीं है तो वह जल्द से जल्द सेहत महकमे से बनवाए। वहीं, दुकानदारों को साफ सुथरा सामान बरतने और अपनी वर्कशाप को पूरी सफाई रखने संबंधी हिदायतें दी गईं। डाक्टर पन्नू ने कहा कि अगर कोई दुकानदार फूड सेफ्टी एक्ट की पालना नहीं करेगा तो उसके खिलाफ बनती कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

