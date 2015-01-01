पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:चिप्स लेने के बहाने दुकान पर आया युवक महिला से सोने की चेन झपटकर हुआ फरार

पठानकोट8 घंटे पहले
  • प्रताप नगर में घटना, पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी खंगाले, स्नेचरों का नहीं चला पता

शहर में स्नेचिंग का सिलसिला फिर शुरू हो गया है। बाइक सवार युवक मोहल्ला प्रताप नगर में कनफेक्शनरी की दुकान पर चिप्स लेने पहुंचा और दुकान पर बैठी महिला के गले से लॉकेट समेत ढ़ाई तोले सोने की चेन झपटकर फरार हो गए। जब तक महिला का परिवार या कोई और कुछ समझ पाता झपटमार बाइक पर तेजी से फरार हो गए। बाइक पर दो युवक सवार थे। महिला के परिवार ने इसकी शिकायत थाना डिवीजन नं.1 में दर्ज करवाई है। सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर थाना डिवीजन नं.2 में तैनात सब इंस्पेक्टर मोहित के नेतृत्व में पुलिस पार्टी पहुंची। फिलहाल, पुलिस ने पीड़ित महिला के बयान दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। घटना मंगलवार दोपहर ढ़ाई से 3 बजे के बीच हुई। पीड़ित महिला वर्षा शर्मा ने बताया कि वह दोपहर को घर के बाहर अपनी दुकान पर बैठी थी। इस दौरान बाइक पर 2 युवक आए। उनमें से एक बाइक स्टार्ट कर बाहर ही खड़ा रहा और दूसरा दुकान के अंदर आ गया।

एक युवक ने चिप्स का पैकेट मांगा। वह जैसे ही चिप्स का पैकेट उन्हें देने लगीं तो युवक ने उनके गले से 2 तोले की चेन और आधा तोले का लॉकेट झपट लिया। जब तक वह शोर मचाती वह तेजी से बाहर खड़ी बाइक पर सवार हो कर भाग निकले। उन्होंने बताया कि मामले की शिकायत थाना डिवीजन नं.1 में दी है। उधर, मामले की जांच के लिए पहुंचे एसआई मोहित टॉक ने बताया कि 3 जगह जाकर सीसीटीवी चेक किए हैं। 2 जगहों पर सड़क सीसीटीवी की पहुंच के बाहर थे। जबकि, 2 जगह सीसीटीवी बंद पाए गए। उन्होंने बताया कि आसपास के एरिया में अन्य सीसीटीवी खंगाले जा रहे हैं। जल्द ही मामले को ट्रेस कर आरोपियों को पकड़ा जाएगा।

