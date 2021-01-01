पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्च ऑपरेशन:एसओजी कमांडो समेत 600 पुलिसकर्मी तैनात सीमावर्ती गांवों में चल रहा एंटी टनल सर्च ऑपरेशन

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
एडीजीपी राकेश चंद्रा व एसएसपी गुलनीत सिंह खुराना सुरक्षा का जायजा लेते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
एडीजीपी राकेश चंद्रा व एसएसपी गुलनीत सिंह खुराना सुरक्षा का जायजा लेते हुए।
  • एडीजीपी कमांडो ने लिया सुरक्षा का जायजा

गणतंत्र दिवस पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था देखने एडीजीपी (कमांडो) राकेश चंद्रा पठानकोट पहुंचे। राकेश ने स्टेडियम के मुख्य समारोह स्थल के अलावा भारत-पाक सीमा पर जाकर सुरक्षा प्रबंधों का जायजा भी लिया। एसएसपी गुलनीत सिंह खुराना और एसपी मनोज ठाकुर उनके साथ रहे।एसएसपी गुलनीत सिंह खुराना ने बताया कि गणतंत्र दिवस के चलते सुरक्षा व्यवस्था चाक-चौबंद है। सभी एसएचओ, डीएसपी, एसपी रैंक के अधिकारी खुद पूरी रात सड़कों पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की जांच करेंगे। बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन, समेत इंटरस्टेट नाकों पर चौकसी बढ़ाई गई है। बॉर्डर एरिया के साथ-साथ शहरी इलाके में भी नाकों की संख्या बढ़ा दी गई है। सभी अधिकारियों को गश्त बढ़ाने के आदेश जारी हो चुके हैं।

9 बजकर 58 मिनट पर फहराया जाएगा तिरंगा-गणतंत्र दिवस पर हाई अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। एसओजी का स्पेशल कमांडो दस्ता पठानकोट पहुंच चुका है। सीमावर्ती गांवों में एंटी टनल सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाए जा रहे हैं। पठानकोट में एसओजी कमांडो के अलावा 600 पुलिस कर्मियों की ड्यूटियां लगाई गई हैं। गणतंत्र दिवस का मुख्य समारोह मंगलवार को स्टेडियम ग्राउंड पठानकोट में आयोजित किया जाएगा जिसमें केबिनेट मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा सुबह 9 बजकर 58 मिनट पर तिरंगा फहराने की रस्म अदा करेंगे। वहीं, जिला शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह पर स्कूलों में दीपमाला करवाए जाने की हिदायतें जारी की गई हैं। साथ ही निर्देश जारी कर समस्त स्कूलों को कहा गया है कि 50 फीसदी स्टाफ ही समारोह स्थल पर पहुंचे।

