पशु मेला:पशु मेला कराने को सरपंच की जाली मोहर लगाकर असली दस्तावेज में इस्तेमाल कर डीसी से ली मंजूरी

पठानकोट6 घंटे पहले
गांव में पशु मेला करवाने के लिए सरपंच की जाली मोहर लगाकर उस पर जाली साइन कर जाली दस्तावेज तैयार करके उसे असली दस्तावेज में इस्तेमाल कर डीसी से मंजूरी लेने के आरोप में पुलिस ने शिकायत मिलने पर शाहपुरकंडी थाने में एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने यह कार्रवाई शिकायतकर्ता गांव भबर के सरपंच सुरेश सिंह की शिकायत मिलने पर की है।

शिकायतकर्ता शाहपुरकंडी में पड़ते भबर निवासी सुरेश सिंह ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह गांव का मौजूदा सरपंच है। उसके गांव के पूर्व सरपंच ने अपने गांव में पशु मेला करवाने के लिए डीसी साहिब को दी शिकायत पर सरपंच की जाली मोहर लगाकर उसके ऊपर जाली साइन करके जाली दस्तावेज तैयार करके उस दस्तावेज को असली दस्तावेज में इस्तेमाल कर डीसी से मंजूरी हासिल की। डीएसपी धारकलां ने इस मामले की जांच कर शिकायतकर्ता सरपंच के बयान पर वरियाम सिंह के खिलाफ 170, 465, 473 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

