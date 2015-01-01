पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओएसटी सेंटर:बढ़िया सेवाओं के लिए एआरटी ओएसटी सेंटर प्रदेश में नंबर वन

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
विश्व एड्स दिवस पर लुधियाना में आयोजित राज्य स्तरीय समारोह में सेहत मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने पठानकोट एआरटी व ओएसटी सेंटर को बढ़िया सेवाएं पर पंजाब में पहला स्थान पाने के लिए सम्मानित किया। एआरटी सेंटर स्टाफ नर्स मोनिका को बेस्ट स्टाफ नर्स के तौर पर और लैब टेक्नीशियन गौरव को भी सम्मानित किया। एसएमओ डॉ.भूपिंद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में ओएसटी व एआरटी स्टाफ लुधियाना में आयोजित कार्यक्रम

में सम्मान लेने पहुंचे थे। इस मौके पर एआरटी की एसएमओ डॉक्टर परविंद्र कौर, एआरटी एमओ सुनैना सनन, मोनिका, दीपक, उपासना, आशु, कमलजीत कौर, रमनदीप, मनमीत कौर, ओएसटी एमओ डॉक्टर नितिन मिश्रा, रविंद्र कुमार, जसमीत कौर, दिलप्रीत कौर, घनश्याम आदि मौजूद रहे।

