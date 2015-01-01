पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीबीए चुनाव:42 वोट से मुकाबला जीत अशोक पराशर बने प्रधान

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • दीपक रसोत्रा वाइस और जतिंद्र सेक्रेटरी चुने गए, 317 में से 288 वकीलों ने डाला वोट

कड़े मुकाबले के बीच एडवोकेट अशोक पराशर को डिस्ट्रिक्ट बार एसोसिएशन पठानकोट का प्रधान चुना गया है। कांटे के मुकाबले में पराशर ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी प्रेम गोपाल शर्मा को 42 वोट के अंतर से हराया, जबकि दीपक रसोत्रा वाइस प्रधान और जतिंद्र पाल सिंह सेक्रेटरी चुने गए। रिटर्निंग ऑफिस रमन पुरी ने बताया कि चुनाव में 317 में से 288 सदस्यों ने वोट डाला। प्रधान पद के अशोक पराशर प्रत्याशी को 165 और उनके प्रतिद्वंदी प्रेम गोपाल शर्मा को 123 वोट हासिल हुए, जबकि 2 वोट रिजेक्ट कर दिए गए। वाइस प्रधान पद के लिए खड़े दीपक रसोत्रा ने 160 वोट हासिल किए, जबकि सुलखन सिंह को 128 वोट मिले और 2 वोट रिजेक्ट हुए। सेक्रेटरी पद के लिए पहली बार किस्मत आजमा रहे जतिंद्र पाल सिंह ने 151 वोट हासिल कर पंकज धीमान को महज 12 वोट के अंतर से हराया।

इससे पहले बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव के लिए शुक्रवार सुबह 9 से साढ़े 4 बजे तक वोटिंग हुई। एक घंटा बंद कमरे में मतगणना के बाद आरओ रमन पुरी ने रिजल्ट घोषित किए। इस मौके पर पूर्व प्रधान कुलभूषण मन्हास, रविंद्र सिंह ठाकुर, राजदीप सिंह, आशू सलारिया, जगदीश सैनी, जतिंद्र देव शर्मा, पूर्व प्रेजिडेंट अजय डढवाल, मस्सा सिंह, एमएस ठाकुर, रमन पुरी, जुगविंद्र सिंह, ममती बेदी, मनीष कुमार, पवन शर्मा, नील कमल, रखिया पंडित, कमलजीत कौर सहित बार के सभी सदस्य वकीलों ने उन्हें बधाई दी।

चेंबर की समस्या का किया जाएगा हल : अशोक पराशर

अशोक पराशर ने कहा कि बार एसोसिएशन के सभी सदस्यों को साथ लेकर भलाई के लिए काम किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कंहा कि नए वकील आ रहे हैं और उनके बैठने के लिए व्यवस्था नहीं है। सरकार के साथ बातचीत कर उनके लिए चेंबर की समस्या को हल करने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। लेबर कोर्ट और कंज्यूमर फोरम लाने के लिए प्रयास किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा समय समय पर सदस्यों के साथ मीटिंग कर उनकी डिमांड पर काम किया जाएगा।

