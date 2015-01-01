पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेल यातायात:आठ महीने बाद चली बेगमपुरा एक्सप्रेस, कल से दौड़ेगी दुर्ग

पठानकोटएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोविड-19 के चलते पठानकोट कैंट और सिटी स्टेशन पर स्टाल बंद, कैंट स्टेशन पर यात्रियों की चहल-पहल दिखी

लाॅकडाऊन के 8 महीने के बाद बेगमपुरा एक्सप्रेस सहित तीन ट्रेनें मंगलवार को पठानकोट कैंट पहुंची। पठानकोट कैंट स्टेशन पर यात्रियों की चहल-पहल देखने को मिली। मंगलवार को वाराणसी से जम्मूतवी जाने वाली बेगमपुरा व गोरखपुर से जम्मूतवी बरौनी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन पठानकोट कैंट पहुंची। सुबह बेगमपुरा ट्रेन में पठानकोट कैंट स्टेशन पर 25 रेल यात्री पठानकोट पहुंचे जबकि मालवा में भी दस सवारियां पहुंची। जम्मू से चल कर बेगमपुर को जाने वाली ट्रेन अपने निर्धारित समय से लगभग आधा घंटा देरी से पठानकोट कैंट स्टेशन पर पहुंची।

इसमें जम्मू से एक सवारी ही उतरी जबकि पठानकोट से वाराणसी जाने के लिए लगभग 50 सवारियां पहुंची। बेगमपुरा गाड़ी चलने से लगभग 45 मिनट पहले यात्री पहुंच गए। बेगमपुरा गाड़ी पहुंचने पर जीआरपी व आरपीएफ के जवानों ने ट्रेनों की चेकिंग की। पठानकोट के मामून कैंट से वाराणसी जाने वाले यात्री किशोर यादव, बिलास ने बताया कि उन्होंने तीन दिन पहले टिकट बुकिंग करवाई गई थी। तो वे मंगलवार को अपने परिवार सहित घर जा रहे है जबकि परिवार के अन्य लोग जहाज से घर पहुंच चुके हैं।

रेलवे विभाग के मुताबिक पठानकोट कैंट से ट्रेन नंबर-08216 जम्मू तवी- दुर्ग एक्सप्रेस 26 नवंबर को पठानकोट कैंट से चलेगी। इसी प्रकार ट्रेन नंबर-05097 भागलपुर-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल 26 नवंबर को और नंबर-04131 प्रयागराज-उधमपुर 28 नवंबर व ट्रेन नंबर-04132 उधमपुर- प्रयागराज 29 नवंबर रविवार को चलाने की सूचि जारी की गई है। रेलवे ने इन ट्रेनों के लिए बुकिंग शुरू कर दी है।

स्टाल खोलने से पहले वेंडरों को करवाना होगा कोरोना टेस्ट

पठानकोट कैंट स्टेशन पर रेलवे की ओर से लंबी दूरी की लगभग चार ट्रेन शुरू कर दी गई है लेकिन यात्रियों के लिए खाने पीने के लिए कोई भी स्टाल नहीं खोला गया। स्टेशन पर स्टाल खोलने से पहले वेंडरों को अपने मेडिकल व कोरोना टेस्ट करवाना होगा। उसके बाद ही वेंडरों को स्टाल खोलने की अनुमति दी जाएगी।

पठानकोट से हिमाचल के लिए रात्रि बस सेवा बंद

हिमाचल में बढ़ते कोरोना केसों को देखते हुए हिमाचल सरकार ने रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगा दिया है। जिसके चलते पठानकोट से हिमाचल प्रदेश के जोगिंदरनगर, कल्लू व मनाली के लिए रात को चलने वाली तीन बसों को रद्द कर दिया गया है। रात 8 बजे अमृतसर-मनाली व रात 9.30 बजे पठानकोट से हिमाचल के लिए चलने वाली कल्लू व जोगिंदर एचआरटीसी की बस सर्विस को बंद कर दिया गया है।

