जिले में स्नेचर सक्रिय:छात्रा और युवक से मोबाइल छीन ले गए बाइक सवार युवक,.शहर के मिशन चौक और रामलीला ग्राउंड के पास दिनदहाड़े छीनाझपटी

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
जिले में चोरियां व वाहन चोर गिरोह के बाद अब स्नेचर भी सक्रिय हो गए हैं। शुक्रवार को बाइक सवार स्नेचर मिशन चौक पर लगने वाले पुलिस नाके से महज 50 मीटर की दूरी पर पैदल घर जा रही छात्रा और रामलीला ग्राउंड रोड पर एक युवक से मोबाइल छीन ले गए। छात्रा और युवक ने शोर मचाया, लेकिन बाइक सवार स्नेचर भागने में कामयाब हो गए। छात्रा से मोबाइल छीन भागे दोनों बाइक सवार युवक नगर निगम के पूर्व मेयर की कोठी के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गए। बाइक चला रहे स्नेचर ने मुंह पर रुमाल बांधा था और उसके पीछे दूसरा साथी बैठा था।

वहीं बाइक पर नंबर प्लेट नहीं थी। मोबाइल छीनने के बाद स्नेचर मिशन चौक से मेन बाजार की ओर भाग गए। सूचना पर पीसीआर भी पहुंची। लेकिन स्नेचरों का कुछ पता नहीं चला। रामलीला ग्राउंड के बैकसाइड रहने वाली राधिका ने बताया कि वह स्कूल से घर जा रही थी। मिशन चौक से मात्र 50 मीटर दूरी पर पहुंची तो सामने से आए बाइक सवार युवकों में पीछे बैठे युवक ने उसका मोबाइल छीन मेन बाजार की ओर फरार हो गए। उसने शोर मचाया, लेकिन जब तक लोग इकट्‌ठे हुए स्नेचर भाग गए।

पूर्व मेयर की कोठी के बाहर सीसीटीवी में कैद संदिग्ध

पुलिस ने सीसी. फुटेज लेकर शुरू की जांच
उधर, प्रीतनगर निवासी गगन ने बताया कि वह डलहौजी रोड से पैदल रामलीला ग्राउंड की ओर जा रहा था। इस दौरान बाइक पर दो युवक आए और उसके साथ से फोन की झपटमारी कर भाग निकले। उन्होंने शिकायत थाना डिवीजन नं.1 में दर्ज करवाई है। उधर, पुलिस ने शिकायत मिलने पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद युवकों की फुटेज लेकर उनकी पहचान करवाने में लगे है, ताकि बाइक सवार युवकों को पकड़ सके।

