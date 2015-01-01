पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसे में एक और मौत:हाईवे क्रॉस कर रहे बुलेट सवार को 50 मी. तक घसीटते ले गई बस, इस चौराहे में साल में 3 की जान गई, 15 जख्मी हुए

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक्सीडेंट प्रोन एरिया बना सुजानपुर पुल नंबर 4 के पास का चौराहा
  • दुकान से घर लौट रहा था गाड़ी मैकेनिक अंकुर

पठानकोट-जम्मू नेशनल हाईवे पर एक्सीडेंट प्रोन एरिया कह जाने वाले सुजानपुर पुल नंबर 4 के पास चौराहे पर एक वर्ष से ट्रैफिक सिग्नल लाइटें खराब और स्पीड ब्रेकर टूटे होने से एक्सीडेंट का कारण बन रहे हैं। बुधवार रात को माधोपुर से आई तेजरफ्तार वॉल्वो बस हाईवे क्रास कर रहे बुलेट सवार युवक को 50 मीटर तक घसीटते ले गई। हादसे में बुलेट सवार मैकेनिक युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। मृतक अंकुर कुमार बंटी निवासी सुजानपुर के मोहल्ले शेखां का रहने वाला था। सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर सुजानपुर पुलिस पहुंची। जबकि, घटना स्थल से चालक बस को छोड़ मौके से फरार हो गया।

कीड़ी में अंकुर कुमार गाड़ी मैकेनिक का काम करता था। वह रात को दुकान से काम खत्म कर बुलेट पर घर लौट रहा था। नेशनल हाईवे पर सुजानपुर पुल नं.4 के पास बुलेट पर अंकुर सड़क क्रास कर रहा था। इस दौरान माधोपुर साइड से आई तेजरफ्तार वॉल्वो बस ने सिग्नल लाइटें खराब और स्पीड ब्रेकर टूटे होने से सड़क क्रास कर रहे बुलेट सवार को हिट कर घसीटते ले गई। हादसे में अंकुर की मौत हो गई। मृतक अंकुर कुमार शादीशुदा था। मामले की जांच कर रहे सुजानपुर थाने के एएसआई संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि बस कब्जे में लेकर चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। वहीं, सिविल अस्पताल से लाश का पोस्टमार्टम करवा दिया है।

20 से अधिक गांवों के लोग चौराहे से गुजरते हैं
हाईवे पर सुजानपुर पुल नं.4 से बाग वाली माता, कीड़ी, सुंदरचक्क, शेरपुर, फूलप्यारा, कलेसर, बसरूप, अजीजपुर, कैलाशपुर, सोली भोली, खुशीपुर, कुलियां, छोटा भनवाल, ऐमा गुजरा समेत 20 से अधिक गांवों के लोग इसी चौराहे से गुजरते हैं। करीब एक वर्ष से पुल के पास स्पीड ब्रेकर टूटे और सिग्नल लाइटें खराब होने से जेएंडके, माधोपुर और अमृतसर-मलिकपुर साइड से आने वाले वाहन रफ्तार से निकलते हैं। इससे पुल क्रास करने वालों पता नहीं चलता और हादसा हो जाता है।

एक वर्ष से यहां ट्यूशन से लौट रही छात्रा, पति के साथ जा रही पत्नी, साइकिल सवार बुजुर्ग की मौत हो चुकी है। 15 से अधिक लोग जख्मी हुए हैं। आए दिन लोग जख्मी हो रहे हैं। स्थानीय पवन महाजन, बलवीर, मोहन लाल, राकेश महाजन, हीरा, प्रिंसिपल त्रिभवन ने कहा कि जबसे फोरलेन बना है और सिग्नल लाइटें खराब व स्पीड ब्रेकर टूटे हैं तब से वाहन बड़ी तेजी से निकलते हैं, जो हादसे का कारण बन रहे हैं।

एरिया हमारे अंडर नहीं : कंस्ट्रक्शन विंग....उधर, नेशनल हाईवे-54 के कंस्ट्रक्शन विंग के अधिकारी अवध बिहारी का कहना है कि मलिकपुर के आगे से माधोपुर तक का एरिया जालंधर स्थित ऑफिस के अंडर आता है। उनका एरिया मलिकपुर तक सीमित है।

इधर...मीरथल अड्डे के पास हादसा, घायल स्कूटी सवार की इलाज के दौरान मौत
इधर, मीरथल में हाईवे पर कार ने स्कूटी सवार को हिट किया। घायल की दिल्ली के अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। मृतक विजय कुमार मीरथल एरिया का रहने वाला था। मीरथल निवासी मीनाक्षी शर्मा ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह बीते दिन पिता विजय समेत ईरा शर्मा के साथ स्कूटी पर अड्डा मीरथल गए थे। कुछ सामान लेने के बाद संजू गार्मेंट के पास खड़े थे। यहां उसके पिता समेत ईरा शर्मा स्कूटी पर सड़क पार कर रहे थे। इतनी देर में एक कार पठानकोट साइड से आई।

जिसका ड्राइवर बड़ी तेज रफ्तार और लापरवाही से चला रहा था और पिता विजय कुमार को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में पिता को गंभीर चोटें आईं और ईरा को मामूली खरोचें। कार का चालक मौके से भाग गया। लोगों ने उसके पिता को मलिकपुर स्थित प्राइवेट अस्पताल में पहुंचाया। हालत गंभीर होने पर 17 नवंबर को दिल्ली स्थित अस्पताल में ले गए। जहां इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। शिकायत नंगलभूर थाने में दर्ज करवाई। पुलिस ने अज्ञात कार चालक पर 304ए, 279, 427 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस कार का नंबर लेकर चालक का पता लगा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें