पंजीकरण:डोर-ट-डोर रोजगार व व्यवसाय मिशन के तहत पंजीकरण करवाएं व्यवसायी और युवा : डीसी

पठानकोट3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

सरकार की डोर टू डोर इंप्लायमेंट एंड बिजनेस मिशन के तहत अधिक से अधिक पंजीकरण कराना चाहिए ताकि युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर मिल सकें और व्यापारियों को वे श्रमिक मिल सकते हैं जिनकी उन्हें आवश्यकता है। यह बात डीसी संयम अग्रवाल ने जिला रोजगार एवं व्यवसाय ब्यूरो की मीटिंग में पंजीकरण की समीक्षा करते हुए कही। डीसी ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार डोर टू डोर रोजगार और व्यवसाय मिशन चला रही है। प्रत्येक दुकानदार, शॉपिंग मॉल, उद्योग, व्यवसाय सभी संस्थानों के लिए पंजीकरण बहुत जरूरी है। सरकार बेरोजगार युवाओं को योग्यता के आधार पर रोजगार देने का प्रयास कर रही है। इसके पंजीकरण के

लिए विभाग ने www.pgrkam.com चलाया है, जिस पर कोई भी व्यक्ति अपना पंजीकरण करा सकता है। अन्य जानकारी के लिए जिला रोजगार व्यापार ब्यूरो पठानकोट के हेल्पलाइन नंबर 7657825214 पर संपर्क किया जा सकता है। बैठक में सुरेन्द्र सिंह अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त, गुरसिमरन सिंह ढिल्लों एसडीएम, गुरमेल सिंह जिला रोजगार और व्यवसाय ब्यूरो अधिकारी, राकेश कुमार प्लेसमेंट अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

