हादसे में मौत:हाईवे पर ट्रक के अचानक ब्रेक लगाने से पीछे कार टकराई बारठ साहिब में माथा टेककर लौट रहे कार सवार की मौत

पठानकोट4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पठानकोट-अमृतसर नेशनल हाईवे पर राजपरूरा के पास हादसा
  • कार चला रहे युवक और उसके तीन वर्षीय बेटे को आईं चोटें

पठानकोट-अमृतसर नेशनल हाईवे पर राजपरूरा के पास एक ट्रक के अचानक ब्रेक लगाने से पीछे कार टकरा गई। हादसे में कार ड्राइवर के साथ साथ वाली सीट पर बैठे युवक भूपिंद्र सिंह निवासी बैंक कॉलोनी सुंदरनगर की मौत हो गई। जबकि, कार चला रहा युवक जसप्रीत सिंह जख्मी हो गया। उसका तीन वर्षीय बेटा हरजोत बाल-बाल बचा। घटना स्थल से ड्राइवर ट्रक को छोड़ मौके से फरार हो गया। सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर सदर पुलिस पहुंची। पुलिस ने ट्रक और कार कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

शिकायतकर्ता धीरा निवासी जसप्रीत सिंह ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया कि वह और भूपिंद्र सिंह निवासी बारठ साहिब में माथा टेककर सुंदरनगर कार में वापस पठानकोट आ रहे थे। खोसला मिल राजपरूरा के पास पहुंचे तो उनके आगे एक ट्रक ट्राला जा रहा था। ट्रक ड्राइवर ने अचानक ब्रेक लगा दी। इससे उनकी कार ट्रक के पिछले साइड जा टकराई।

वह कार चला रहा था और उसके साथ वाली सीट पर भूपिंद्र सिंह बैठा था। हादसे में भूपिंद्र सिंह की मौके पर मौत हो गई। उसे भी काफी चोटें लगीं। स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे कोटली स्थित प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। हादसे में कार क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। सूचना मिलने पर मौके सदर पुलिस पहुंची। मामले की जांच कर रहे सदर थाने में तैनात एएसआई कमल कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने घायल जसप्रीत सिंह के बयान पर राजस्थान के जिला हनुमानगढ़ के लखोवाल निवासी देसराज के खिलाफ 304ए, 337, 279, 427 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि सिविल अस्पताल से लाश का पोस्टमार्टम करवा दिया है।

