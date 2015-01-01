पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून रद्द:केंद्र सरकार हठधर्मिता छोड़ नए कृषि कानून रद्द कर किसानों को राहत दे: विधायक जोगिंदर

सुजानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कहा-किसानों ने ट्रैक से हटने की अपील मान ली है, अब केंद्र सरकार मांगों पर गौर करे

केंद्र सरकार अपनी हठधर्मिता को छोड़कर देश के किसानों को राहत दे। यह बात विधायक जोगिंदर पाल ने सुजानपुर में अपने निवास स्थान पर कही। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से जानबूझकर पंजाब में मालगाड़ियों को नहीं चलाया गया, जिस कारण पंजाब के किसान खाद की कमी से जूझ रहे हैं। बिना खाद के किसान खेती कैसे करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों के साथ पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने बैठक कर किसानों से रेलवे ट्रैक से हटने की अपील की थी, जिसे किसानों ने मान लिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के इस प्रयास के बाद पंजाब के रेल पटरियों को किसानों ने खाली करना शुरू कर दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब केंद्र सरकार भी आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों की मांगों पर विचार करे तथा जो तीन कृषि कानून पास किए गए हैं उनको रद्द किया जाए।

उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब कृषि प्रधान प्रदेश है जहां पर अधिकतर लोग खेती पर निर्भर हैं तथा इस कानून के चलते प्रदेश के किसानों को काफी आर्थिक नुकसान सहना पड़ेगा। इसलिए उनकी केंद्र सरकार से अपील है कि वह अपनी हठधर्मिता को छोड़कर इन कानूनों को रद्द करे तथा किसानों को उनकी फसलों का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य देना सुनिश्चित करे। इस मौके पर रोहित सरना, सतीश कुमार, विनोद भंडारी, विजय कुमार, बिट्टू, जगतार आदि मौजूद थे।

