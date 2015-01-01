पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लकी ड्रा:चीन की बादशाहत खत्म, सभी पटाखे मेड इन इंडिया आसमान में हरे रंग बिखेरेगी भारतीय आतिशबाजी

पठानकोट31 मिनट पहले
  • 211 आवेदकों में से 7 को मिला लाइसेंस, जिले में 9 जगह बिकेंगे पटाखे

दीपावली का त्योहार नजदीक है और बाजार में इस बार चाइनीज पटाखे की जगह स्वदेशी पटाखों की डिमांड है। मेड इन इंडिया पटाखों को खरीदने के लिए लोग धड़ाधड़ पटाखा विक्रेताओं के पास पहुंच रहे हैं। नाम न छापने की शर्त पर पटाखा विक्रेता ने बताया कि इस बार आसमान को रंगीन कर ग्रीनरी फैलाने वाले पटाखों की लोग अधिक डिमांड कर रहे हैं। चाइनीज पटाखा बिल्कुल मार्केट से साफ हो चुका है। तमिलनाडु से केवल मेड इन इंडिया पटाखा ही मार्केट में पहुंचा है।

पटाखों में अनार, हवाई, फुलझड़ी, आसमान को रंगीन कर ग्रीन कलर छोड़ने वाले पटाखे, 12 शाट से लेकर 120 शाट तक का पटाखा 2 सौ रुपए से लेकर 2 हजार रुपए तक मार्केट में उपलब्ध है। दिवाली को लेकर कौन-कौन पटाखा बेच सकेगा। इसे लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने जिला प्रबंधकीय कांप्लेक्स मलिकपुर में लकी ड्रा निकाला। ड्रा अतिरिक्त डिप्टी कमिश्नर (जनरल) सुरेंद्र सिंह की अध्यक्षता में निकाले गए। बता दें कि इस इससे पूर्व जिला प्रशासन ने 5 नवंबर तक आरजी लाइसेंस प्राप्त करने के लिए आवेदन मांगे थे। इसके तहत 211 पटाखा विक्रेताओं ने आवेदन किया था। सोमवार को ड्रा से 7 आवेदकों को चयनित किया गया है। इन्हें आरजी लाइसेंस मिला, जिस पर वे पटाखा स्टोर एवं बिक्री कर सकेंगे। बताया गया कि जिन लोगों के नाम ड्रा के माध्यम से निकाले गए हैं, वहीं लोग निर्धारित स्थानों पर ही 11 नवंबर से दीपावली तक पटाखों की बिक्री कर सकेंगे।

इनको मिला लाइसेंस

लकी ड्रा में रोहित गुप्ता निवासी बेगोवाल, अभी निवासी कश्मीरी मोहल्ला सुजानपुर, दीपक कुमार निवासी छोटा दौलतपुर पठानकोट, रिद्मम शर्मा निवासी ईश्वर नगर पठानकोट, राकेश कुमार निवासी चार मरला क्वार्टर पठानकोट, नवदीप सिंह निवासी ढांगू रोड, सुदेश कुमारी निवासी ढाकी पठानकोट का नाम निकला है।

ट्रक यूनियन व आईडीएसडी स्कूल समेत इन जगहों पर बिकेंगे पटाखे
अतिरिक्त डिप्टी कमिश्नर (जनरल) सुरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि सैली रोड ट्रक यूनियन, आईडीएसडी स्कूल ईसा नगर, बिजली ग्राउंड सुजानपुर, मार्कफेड ग्राउंड नरोट जैमल सिंह, सरकारी सीसे स्कूल घरोटा, सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल परमानंद, सरकारी स्कूल मीरथल, खेल का मैदान नजदीक श्मशानघाट भून धारकलां और दशहरा ग्राउंड नजदीक गोल मार्केट शाहपुरकंडी पर पटाखे बेचे जा सकेंगे। जिन लोगों को आरजी लाइसेंस मिला है, वे 11 नवंबर से दीवाली तक यहां पटाखों की बिक्री कर सकेंगे।

