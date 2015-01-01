पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मरीज हुए परेशान:सिविल की ओपीडी में चेकअप के लिए आए मरीज हुए परेशान, बोेले-सुबह से बैठे हैं नहीं मिल रहे डॉक्टर

पठानकोट3 घंटे पहले
  • दूर-दराज से आए लोगों ने कहा- मामले में पंजाब सरकार और सेहत विभाग गंभीरता से काम करे

सेहतमंत्री पंजाब की ओर से आए दिनों सरकारी अस्पतालों में मरीजों को सेहत सुविधाएं समय पर उपलब्ध करवाने के दावे किए जा रहे हैं, लेकिन अस्पतालों में हकीकत कुछ और ही है। कभी दवाएं न मिलना तो कभी डॉक्टरों की अनुपस्थिति से मरीज परेशान हो रहे हैं। ऐसा ही कुछ शनिवार को सिविल अस्पताल पठानकोट में सामने आया। जहां सुबह एक तरफ मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब कैप्टन 107 तंदरुस्त पंजाब सेहत केंद्रों का वर्चुअल उद्घाटन कर रहे थे तो दूसरी तरफ सिविल की ओपीडी में डॉक्टरों की अनुपस्थिति में मरीज परेशान होते नजर आए। मरीजों का कहना था कि वह सुबह घंटों से डॉक्टर के आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं लेकिन अभी तक डाक्टर नहीं मिल रहे। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे मामलों में पंजाब सरकार और सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों को गंभीर होना चाहिए ताकि अस्पतालों में इलाज के लिए आने वाले मरीज परेशान न हों।

11 दिन के बेबी को चेक करवाने आई थी, नहीं मिल रहे डॉक्टर : आरती
थरियाल से आरती ने कहा कि 11 माह के बेटे की आंख में दर्द है। चेकअप करवाने आई थी। शुक्रवार को भी आई थी पर डॉक्टर साहब कहीं गए थे। शनिवार को भी सुबह 9 बजे से आकर बैठी हूं। 11 बज गए हैं अभी तक डॉक्टर नहीं मिले।

आंख चेक करानी थी, यहां डॉक्टर नहीं : दीवान गांव खुदावर से आए दीवान चंद (72) ने कहा कि आंखों के डॉक्टर से चेकअप करवाने आया हूं। सुबह 10 बजे का बैठे हैं। डॉक्टर के इंतजार में 11 बज गए हैं। लेकिन अभी तक डॉक्टर नहीं मिले। वहीं, नरोट निवासी सुनीता ने कहा कि उनके पेट में इन्फेक्शन थी और वह डाक्टर से चैकअप करवाने सिविल अस्पताल में आई थी। सुबह 10 बजे की पर्ची लेकर बैठी हूं। साढ़े 11 होने के आए हैं परंतु अभी तक डॉक्टर सीट पर दिखाई नहीं दे रहे। परेशान हो गई हूं।

सिविल सर्जन बोले- पता कराएंगे डॉक्टर क्यों नहीं बैठे थे... शनिवार को सिविल अस्पताल में चेकअप के लिए आए मरीजों की परेशानी को लेकर सिविल सर्जन डॉक्टर जुगल किशोर से बात की तो उन्होंने कहा कि पता करवाया जाएगा कि डॉक्टर कहां थे। इसे लेकर एसएमओ से बात की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि अस्पताल में मरीजों के परेशान नहीं होने दिया जाएगा।

