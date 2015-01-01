पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:नवंबर में जनवरी जैसी ठंड...कल हल्की बारिश के आसार, बढ़ेगी सर्दी

पठानकोट3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हिमाचल के डलहौजी में बर्फबारी से मैदानी इलाकों में अचानक बढ़ गई ठंड, आज भी छाए रहेंगे बादल

हिमाचल के डलहौजी में बर्फबारी का असर पठानकोट जिले में देखने को मिल रहा है। नवंबर में ही दिसंबर के अंतिम और जनवरी जैसी सर्दी का एहसास होने लगा है। बर्फीली हवाओं ने ठंडक और बढ़ा दी है। साथ ही दिनभर आसमान में बादल छाए रहे, हालांकि बीच में एक दो बार सूरज के दर्शन जरूर हुए। मौसम विभाग ने मंगलवार को भी बादल छाने और बुधवार को जिले के कई हिस्सों में हल्की बारिश की संभावना जताई है।

इससे शीतल लहर और तेज हो गई है। मौसम विभाग चंडीगढ़ के डायरेक्टर सुरिंद्र पाल के मुताबिक वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के चलते अरब सागर में कम दबाव वाला क्षेत्र बना है जिससे उठने वाले सर्द हवाओं से नमी मिल रही है। इसके चलते दो दिन बादल छा सकते हैं और बुधवार को कई जगहों पर हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है। साथ ही पड़ोसी राज्यों हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में एकबार फिर से बर्फबारी के चलते शीतलहर और तेज हो सकती है इसलिए आने वाले दिनों में ठंड और बढ़ने का अनुमान है।

गर्म कपड़ों की मांग बढ़ी, इस बार प्रोडक्शन लेट होने से कारोबार प्रभावित

पठानकोट के रेडिमेड कारोबारियों पर पड़ोसी जेएंडके के कठुआ, जम्मू और हिमाचल के कांगड़ा, चंबा, डल्हौजी, धर्मशाला, नूरपुर के रिटेलर भी डिपेंड है। सप्लाई चेन लुधियाना है। नवंबर में ठंड बढ़ने से डिमांड भी बढ़ने लगी है, लेकिन सप्लाई चेन भी लेट है। दरअसल, जिस समय ज्यादा उत्पादन होता है, उस समय लॉकडाउन की वजह से लुधियाना की हौजरी फैक्ट्रियों में काम बंद था। इसके बाद लॉकडाउन खुला, तो कर्मचारियों की समस्या थी क्योंकि वे अपने गांव वापस चले गए थे। जबकि इससे पहले के सालों में वूलन होजरी का उत्पादन जुलाई तक पूरा हो जाता था। इस साल प्रोडक्शन सर्दियां आने तक चला और सिर्फ 40 से 50 फीसदी ही उत्पादन हो पाया और फिर सप्लाई शुरू हो गई।

होलसेल रेडिमेड कारोबारी राकेश महाजन बिट्टा ने कहा कि सर्दियां शुरू होने से पहले ही तैयार माल की सप्लाई विक्रेताओं तक हो जाती थी और जुलाई में माल रिटेलर्स को निकलना शुरू हो जाता था, वहीं अब ऑर्डर भी सही तरीके से बुक नहीं हो पाए हैं। वहीं, रेडिमेड सप्लायर रेलवे रोड विशाल ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन के चलते सप्लाई चेन प्रभावित हुई है, जहां पहले दिन माल बुक कराने पर अगले दिन मुहैया हो जाता था, अब पांच से दस दिन का समय लग रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें