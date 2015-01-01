पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:निगम की वोटर सूची का ड्राफ्ट जारी, 16 तक जमा करा सकते हैं एतराज, 5 को अंतिम प्रकाशन

  • निगम की वोटर सूची तैयार करने के लिए 114 बीएलओ की लगाई गई है ड्यूटी, इस बार िनगम के हर वार्ड में औसतन 3 हजार वोट रखे गए

नगर निगम पठानकोट के चुनाव को लेकर वोटर सूची का ड्राफ्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। 50 वार्डों में औसतन हरेक वार्ड में लगभग 29 सौ से 3 हजार के बीच वोट रखे गए हैं। सूची के ड्राफ्ट पर 16 दिसंबर तक ऑब्जेक्शन लिए जाएंगे। 5 जनवरी को सूची को अंतिम प्रकाशना की जाएगी। उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि जनवरी 2021 में निगम चुनाव करवा लिए जाएंगे। दूसरी तरफ भाजपा का आरोप है कि वोटर लिस्ट का ड्राफ्ट अभी नहीं मिला है। एसडीएम गुरसिमरन सिंह ढिल्लो ने बताया कि वोटर सूची का ड्राफ्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। उस पर 16 दिसंबर तक ऑब्जेक्शन लिए जाएंगे।

ऑब्जेक्शन संबंधित बीएलओ 25 दिसंबर तक दूर कर 5 जनवरी को वोटर सूची की अंतिम प्रकाशित किया जाएगा, जिसके आधार पर चुनाव होंगे। बता दें कि 2015 के निगम चुनाव में 1.47 लाख वोट के हिसाब से 50 वार्ड एडजस्ट किए थे, उस समय किसी वार्ड में 2 हजार और किसी में साढ़े 3 से 4 हजार वोट थे। इस बार 1.47 लाख वोटर सूची के आधार पर ड्राफ्ट तैयार कर औसतन हर वार्ड में 3 हजार से नीचे वोट रखे गए हैं। बता दें कि सरकार ने अगले साल 13 फरवरी तक निकाय चुनाव कराने को स्टेट इलेक्शन कमिशन को लिखा है।

इसके लिए निगम के 50 वार्डों में 18 जनरल, 20 जनरल महिला, 5 अनुसूचित जाति महिला, 5 अनुसूचित जाति, 2 पिछड़ी श्रेणी के लिए रिजर्व किए गए हैं। उसके आधार पर 50 वार्डों में वोटर सूची तैयार करने के लिए 114 बीएलओ की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है, उनके ऊपर एक-एक इंचार्ज लगाया गया। जनवरी 2021 के आधार पर वोटर सूची का ड्राफ्ट तैयार किया गया है, जिसे देर रात तक अधिकारी और बीएलओ जमा करने में लगे और प्रकाशित किया गया। फिलहाल अभी तक ड्राफ्ट राजनीतिक पार्टियों के नुमाइंदों को नहीं मिल सका है।

नहीं मिला वोटर लिस्ट का ड्राफ्ट : वासुदेवा

भाजपा के पूर्व मेयर अनिल वासुदेवा का कहना है कि 9 दिसंबर को वोटर लिस्ट का ड्राफ्ट तैयार हो जाना चाहिए था और 10 दिसंबर को उसे प्रकाशित किया जाना चाहिए। आज वोटर लिस्ट का ड्राफ्ट लेने के लिए गए थे, लेकिन उन्हें कल तक का समय दे दिया गया है और अब कल शनिवार तथा रविवार को सरकारी दफ्तर की छुट्टी है। उन्होंने कहा कि अफसरशाही को सही ढंग से काम करना चाहिए।

वार्डबंदी पर हाईकोर्ट में 5 दिन से लटका फैसला
नगर निगम पठानकोट चुनाव की वार्डबंदी पर ऑब्जेक्शन सुने बिना फाइनल नोटिफिकेशन जारी करने के खिलाफ भाजपा की ओर से दायर की गई याचिका पर पांच दिन बाद भी हाईकोर्ट में फैसला नहीं हो सका है। बता दें कि 7 दिसंबर को पंजाब में निकाय चुनाव को लेकर पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में दायर सभी याचिकाओं की एक साथ सुनवाई हुई थी और पांच घंटे तक हाईकोर्ट में चली सुनवाई के दौरान सरकार और विपक्ष के आर्गूमेंट सुने गए जिसके बाद हाईकोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित कर उसे जल्द सुनाने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

