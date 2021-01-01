पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाश बरामद:सड़क से 50 फुट नीचे जंगल की झाड़ियों में मिली लाश

पठानकोट
  • पुलिस काे पर्स, पैन कार्ड डीएल, एटीएम, आधार मोबाइल ओर सल्फास का खाली पैकेट मिला

26 जनवरी को धारकलां एरिया के दरबान के पास सड़क से करीब 50 फुट नीचे जंगल की झाड़ियों में एक व्यक्ति की लाश मिली थी। पुलिस ने लाश के पास मिले ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस के पते के मुताबिक उस पर उद्ध चंद निवासी संत कबीर नगर नजटीक सिटी रेलवे स्टेशन भवाना हरियाना स्टेट लिखा था। पुलिस ने वहां संपर्क कर लाश शुक्रवार को सिविल अस्पताल से पोस्टमार्टम कराया और लाश नेपाल भेजी।

शिकायतकर्ता गांव दरबान निवासी सुभाष सिंह ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह खेतीबाड़ी का काम करता है। उसकी जमीन दरबार पुल से कुछ पीछे है। 26 जनवरी को अपने खेत में लक्कड़ लेने गया था। जब वह सड़क से अपने खेत जा रहा था तो सड़क से 50 फुट नीचे जंगल में झाडियों में एक लाश पड़ी थी। उसने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी।

सर्च पर पुलिस काे तलाशी में मौके से काले रंग के बैग में पर्स, पैन कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और विभिन्न तीन बैंको के एटीएम कार्ड, आधार कार्ड, मोबाइल मिला। एक प्लास्टिक की बोतल और सल्फास के खाले पैकेट सहित एक पैकेट में सल्फास थी। डीएल के पते के मुताबिक उस पर उदव चंद निवासी संत कबीर नगर नजदीक सिटी रेलवे स्टेशन भवाना हरियाना स्टेट लिखा हुआ था। शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने लाश का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया। पुलिस का कहना है कि बिसरा आने पर मौत के कारणों की पुष्टि होगी।

